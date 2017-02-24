A twirling success!

The Starlight Twirlers and the Jonathan Alder High School Majorettes recently competed at the Marching Auxiliaries Regional Dance and Baton Twirling championships held on Sunday, Feb. 5 in Westerville.

The twirlers received several group and solo awards including: four superior ratings, best in class awards, a winner circle trophy for high score, and first place in every solo/duet category entered.

The Starlight Twirlers competition are front row from left: Lily Talik, Ashley Ogg, Myla Schilling, Cadence Gargac, Katelyn Rihl, Rachele Husband, Ava Ater, Francesca Chauvin, Claire Freyhof and Emily Firlik; second row: Ava Monroe, Kate Kelly, Tori Manring, Lexie Hill, Madeleine Freyhof, Ally Miller, Addison Cremeans, Abby Bush, Audrey Manring, Morgan Spencer and Madelyne Bartoe; third row: Kendall Metcalf, Josie Parker, Gabby Stewart, Mary Madigan, Olivia Ishmael, Maddy Duffield, Taylor Rowe, Kendrah Larson, Maci Schilling and Sydney Hill. Not pictured is Hannah Brown and Rachel Kinsey.

Jonathan Alder High School Majorettes are from left: Maddie Vance (second place runner up senior solo), Sydney Hill, Lexy Headings and Sadie Rumer.

The Starlight Twirlers solo and duet winners are front row from left: Lily Talik (first place mini duet and fourth runner up mini solo), Ashley Ogg (first place mini duet and first runner up mini solo), Abby Bush (first place youth solo and first place senior duet), Sydney Hill (first place senior solo and first place senior duet), Kendrah Larson (first place junior solo and first place junior duet), Audrey Manring (first place mini solo), Emily Firlik (second place runner up mini solo) and Tori Manring (third place runner up youth solo); second row: Addison Cremeans (second place runner up youth solo), Ally Miller (first place runner up youth solo), Mary Madigan (first place junior duet and first place runner up junior solo), Maddy Duffield (third place runner up junior solo), Madeleine Freyhof (first place youth duet), Lexie Hill (first place youth duet) and Rachele Husband (third place runner up mini solo).