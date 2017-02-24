JA teams sweep sectional

COLUMBUS — And the beat goes on for the Jonathan Alder boys and girls bowling teams.

The Pioneers continued to roll toward the OHSAA state championship tournament with a pair of sectional titles earned over the weekend at HP Lanes in Columbus.

On Friday, Feb. 17, the girls team won it’s second straight sectional championship. The Lady Pioneers (3,522) outpaced second-place finisher Fairbanks (3,411) and third-place Northmor (3,271).

Senior Mackenzie Heimlich, a Urbana University bound standout, was the tournament medalist with her 590 three-game series (191, 193, 206). Trisha Fox placed seventh individually with her series of 513 (160, 149, 204). Rena Kirts also contributed a 498 series (183, 158, 159).

The Lady Pioneers held a 52-pin lead after the first game, Fairbanks had a solid second game (815) and took two-pin lead into the third team game.

Alder rebounded in game three with solid games by Heimlich (206) and Fox (204). In the six Baker games the Ladies outscored Fairbanks (1,059 to 1,023) to capture the tournament title.

“The ladies fell behind and rallied around each other and came together today,” coach Rusty Walter said. “We need continued improvement to advance to the state tournament for a third straight time.”

The Lady Pioneers will play for a spot in the state tournament Thursday, Feb. 23 at 9 a.m., when they take on the rest of the field in the D-II district tournament which will also be held at HP Lanes. The three highest-scoring girls teams plus the three high-scoring individuals not on a qualifying team will advance to the state tournament March 3 at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl.

The London girls totaled 2,762 pins and placed 13th in the 27 team field, which also earned the Red Raiders a spot in this week’s district tourney.

London was led by sophomore Kayleisha Payne’s 455 series (135, 160, 160), Senior Alex Bennett finished with a 418 (186, 116, 116) and senior Monica Orr came away with a 412 (137, 133, 142).

Boys

The Alder boys teams also captured its second straight sectional championship, doing so Saturday, Feb. 18 at HP Lanes.

The boys dominated the sectional field by nearly 300 pins after the three regular games. The Pioneers tossed team games of 974, 1,051 and 1,024 for a 3,048 total and 299 pin lead over second-place finisher Licking Valley (2,749).

The Alder boys were led by junior Zach Otto’s stellar 681 series (223, 201, 257). Andrew Clark had a 602 series (221, 199, 182), freshman Jacob Schrock posted a 601 (187, 195, 219), senior Nathan Sullivan chipped in a 564 (184, 211, 169), while the combination of Josh Schrock (245, 196) and Brandon Nichols (159) combined for a 600 series.

“In Baker games we got all the boys in the tournament and all the kids did a great job, in filling frames and bowling solid games,” Walter said.

The Baker lineup included Luke Honigford, Alex Huggins, Nichols, Josh Schrock, Jake Schrock, Nathan Sullivan and Otto.

The team will compete in the D-II district tournament Thursday, Feb. 23 at 9 a.m. The two highest-scoring boys teams plus the two high-scoring individuals not on a qualifying team will advance to the state tournament March 4 at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl.

The Madison-Plains boys scored 2,398 and placed 11th in the sectional and earned its way to the D-II district as well.

Senior Ben Butz was the Golden Eagles top performer with a 542 series (167, 170, 205). Dylan Carson had a 517 (156, 208, 153), senior Zach Hayes finished with a 491 (135, 168, 188), Steven Hayes had a 456 (170, 144, 142) and Jeremy Culp chipped in a 392 (126, 112, 154).

London (2,005) placed 24th out of the 30 teams and failed to advance to the district tournament.

The Red Raiders got a 451 series from junior Jacob Ballard (157, 147, 147), a 448 from senior Korbin Carter (122, 153, 173) and a 432 from junior Grant Fender (135, 181, 116).

London girls, Madison-Plains boys also advance to district tourney

