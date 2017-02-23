Alder freshmen win title

The Jonathan Alder High School boys freshman basketball team recently won the MOAC Championship becoming the first Pioneers freshman team to accomplish the feat.

They won the championship with a hard-fought, 53-50 overtime win over Marion Harding.

The Pioneers were led offensively by Drew Begin (16 points), Henry Walker (15) and Jacob Fenik (nine).

The Jonathan Alder boys freshman basketball team recently won the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference championship. Members of the team are front row from left: Logan Stevens, Jacob Fenik (12), Connor Reed (24), Preston Gower (10) and Coach Ryan Swinehart; back row: Drew Begin (3), Daniel Heinig, Tyler Hilbert, Luke Bruno and Henry Walker. http://plaincity-advocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Class-2020-champs.jpg The Jonathan Alder boys freshman basketball team recently won the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference championship. Members of the team are front row from left: Logan Stevens, Jacob Fenik (12), Connor Reed (24), Preston Gower (10) and Coach Ryan Swinehart; back row: Drew Begin (3), Daniel Heinig, Tyler Hilbert, Luke Bruno and Henry Walker.

