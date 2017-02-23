Pioneers hit the mat

The Jonathan Alder High School wrestling team gave a strong effort at the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference Red Division championship tournament held Saturday, Feb. 18, at Highland High School.

The Pioneers scored 99.5 points and finished fifth (out of seven) in the Red Division. The Red Division was won by River Valley (183 points), the rest of the field had Pleasant (130.5), Galion (125), North Union (102.5), Alder, Buckeye Valley (91.5) and Marion Harding (57).

Alder however did have a total of seven wrestlers place in the meet, which included a pair of conference champions.

Jake Johnson (120 pounds) and Zane Johnson (126) kicked off their postseason by both winning their respective weight classes.

Casey Yutzy placed third at 220, while Dylan Boysel was fourth at 182. The rest of the team’s placers had 132-pounder Sam Chapman coming in fifth, while Braiden Leasure (113) and Drake Bater (285) both placed sixth.

Jonathan Alder will turn its attention toward the Division II sectional tournament which will be held Saturday, Feb. 25, at 10 a.m. at Licking Valley High School. The top four placers in each weight class will advance to the D-II district championship tournament March 3-4 at Heath High School.

Jonathan Alder's Zane Johnson was one of seven Pioneers wrestlers who placed at last weekend's MOAC Championship tournament at Highland High School.

By Chris Miles [email protected]

Reach Chris Miles at 740-852-1616, ext. 1618 or via Twitter @MadPressSports.

