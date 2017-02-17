Ready for the tourney

A single-digit seed and a home game in the upcoming Central District tournament, Jonathan Alder boys basketball coach Brent Cahill has his Pioneers sitting in a good spot as the postseason quickly approaches.

But as his ninth-seeded Pioneers (14-6) finish up the last weeks of the regular season, he knows that there will be nothing easy about the upcoming postseason.

Alder has a first-round bye and will play host to either No. 12 Bishop Watterson or No. 16 Bexley on March 4.

“I thought the draw went about as well as it could,” Cahill said. “The top eight seeds in the district are heads and shoulders above the rest. I thought we’d be anywhere between nine and 12. So to be nine was right where I thought we’d be.

“We know what kind of teams we’re going to have to play. It’s not going to be easy.”

Alder played a game against Watterson earlier this season, a contest won by the Eagles 50-34. It also has seen Bexley play a number of times while scouting other teams.

“We’re going to need to play well in our first game if we want to get to another game,” Cahill said. “The first tournament game is always the hardest. We played the No. 1 seed (Columbus South) earlier this year and held our own, so we feel pretty good about going into the tournament.

“For us it will be about how well we play in that first game.”

If Alder wins its tournament opener it will likely get the Bulldogs of Columbus South in a D-II district semifinal. South narrowly won the game played back in late December 45-42.

London (1-17) will have its hands full when it opens the D-II tournament. The Red Raiders have just one win on the season and are seeded 26th out of the 26 teams in the Central District.

They will open the postseason on the road at No. 3 Eastmoor Academy Feb. 27. The winner of the London-Eastmoor tilt will advance to play either No. 15 Independence or No. 18 Buckeye Valley March 4.

Division III

Coach Joe Stewart’s Golden Eagles (11-8) have won more games this season than the last three Madison-Plains teams have combined, however his team received just the 11th seed (out of 19) in the upcoming D-III district tournament.

Madison-Plains High School will play its postseason opener on the road at No. 9 Northridge Feb. 27. The winner of that contest will advance to play at No. 8 Centerburg March 1.

The road to a district championship game could mean matchups with No. 4 Northmor and No. 3 Grandview.

No. 13 seed West Jefferson (8-11) has a first-round bye and will play either No. 2 Columbus Academy or No. 16 Elgin March 1 at the home of the better seeded team.

Division IV

Shekinah Christian was selected the 14th seed in the D-IV tournament (out of 21) and has a bye in the opening round.

The Flames (8-11) will take on either No. 5 Cardington Lincoln or No. 16 Madison Christian March 2 at the home of the better seeded team.

Shekinah is in the same D-IV district bracket as No. 3 seed Wellington and No. 4 Africentric. The district’s top two seeds Harvest Prep and Grove City Christian are in the opposite bracket.

Jonathan Alder senior Andrew Koenig (23) and his Pioneers teammates are sitting as the No. 9 seed in the upcoming Division II district tournament. http://plaincity-advocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_JDG_1239a_-JAHS-A-Koenig-1.jpg Jonathan Alder senior Andrew Koenig (23) and his Pioneers teammates are sitting as the No. 9 seed in the upcoming Division II district tournament. Jay Gehres | Gehres Photography Madison-Plains’ Hunter McConkey and the Golden Eagles are looking to make some noise in the D-III Central District tournament. http://plaincity-advocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_JDG_4861a_-MPHS-No-12-1.jpg Madison-Plains’ Hunter McConkey and the Golden Eagles are looking to make some noise in the D-III Central District tournament. Jay Gehres | Gehres Photography

County teams prep for postseason

By Chris Miles [email protected]

Reach Chris Miles at 740-852-1616, ext. 1618 or via Twitter @MadPressSports.

