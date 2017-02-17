County swimmers compete at sectional

Jonathan Alder was one of three schools competing in the Division II sectional tournament at Columbus School for Girls Saturday, Feb. 11.

The host Unicorns scored 481 points to out-distance, sectional runner-up Bexley (276) and Alder (121).

The school’s 200-yard Medley Relay of sophomore Emily Matessa, freshman Katie Vaughn, freshman Stasha Dutt and junior Maryn Herring placed third in a time of 2:11.17.

The school’s 200-yard Freestyle Relay was also third (2:00.32), that foursome consisted of Matessa, Vaughn, Herring and freshman Madi Baker.

Individually, Vaughn was third in the 200-yard IM (2:29.73) and fifth in the 500-free (5:55.54). Matessa was fifth in the 100-free (1:02.55) and Herring was fourth in the 100-butterfly (1:05.84).

Boys

The Pioneers were represented by senior Ian Herring who finished with a pair of sectional championships, placing first in the 200-freestyle (2:06.84) and the 100-backstroke (1:04.34).

MPHS standout excels

Madison-Plains’ Emma Sampson, a University of Toledo-bound senior, placed fourth in the 200-yard IM (2:16.17) and was second in the 100-yard backstroke (1:02.07) at the D-II sectional held at Columbus Academy Saturday.

Jonathan Alder's Maryn Herring competes in the 100-yard butterfly at D-II sectional tournament held at Columbus School for Girls Saturday, Feb. 11.

Alder’s Ian Herring wins a pair of events

