Alder sweeps MOAC tourney

The Jonathan Alder Pioneers are leaving the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference for the Central Buckeye Conference this fall and there may not be any group happier about this than the other bowling teams in the MOAC.

The Pioneers have dominated the bowling scene in the conference in recent years and with two standout performances on Saturday, Feb. 11, at Marysville Lanes, the Alder teams swept the MOAC tournament championships.

The Pioneers boys team easily won the MOAC tournament crushing the field by more than 300 pins. The boys had team games of 973-1,054-965 for 2,992 team total. The boys also averaged 180 in the six Baker games for a team total of 4,076.

The All-MOAC tournament team was made up of one Fredericktown bowler and four Pioneers, who finished second through fifth place. Andrew Clark (627), Nathan Sullivan (612), Jake Schrock (607) and Zach Otto (605) were the all-tourney performers, while Brandon Nichols added a solid series of 541.

“It was great bowling by our boys (Saturday) in their final MOAC event, putting away the field,” coach Rusty Walter said. “It was big win for the boys who shared the regular-season title.”

The Lady Pioneers won their second straight MOAC tournament crown, but it didn’t come easy.

The Pioneers fell behind Marion Elgin in game one by 126 pins. The team battled back in game two, winning by 127 pins. They continued to improve in the third game and took a 50-pin advantage into the six Baker games. The girls averaged 179 in the Bakers games to pull away for the final 3,579 to 3,414 advantage over Elgin.

Alder senior Mackenzie Heimlich won the singles tournament title with her 612 series.

“Mackenzie is bowling great right now, and being a great team leader,” Walter said.

Junior Hallie Nichols (535) was fifth in singles and made her first ever All-Tournament team.

“Hallie had an awesome day, we’re so proud of her effort and hard practice,” the coach said. “It really paid off for her. The ladies battled back from being down early in the tournament, fought through a game one struggle and then bowled the way they have been all season as a team and a great group.

“The teams are bowling pretty good right now. The team goals are to keep getting better. This week greater improvement is needed to defend our boys and girls Sectional titles at HP Lanes.”

Girls team total 1. Jonathan Alder 3,579 2. Elgin 3,414 3. BV 3,257 4. Cardington 3,174 5. North Union 3,169 6. Fredericktown 3,159 7. Harding 3,119 8. Northmor 3,092 9. Highland 2,872 10. Pleasant 2,664 11. River Valley 2,579 12. Galion 2,546 13. Mt. Gilead 2,321 Girls top 5 1. Mackenzie Heimlich, Alder, 612 2. Hanna Jenner, Harding, 560 3. Brittany Caldwell, Elgin, 550 4. Gabreaelle Arnold, Cardington, 545 5. Hallie Nichols, Alder, 535 Boys team total 1. Jonathan Alder 4,076 2. Buckeye Valley 3,776 3. Harding 3,665 4. Cardington 3,542 5. Galion 3,493 6. North Union 3,469 7. Fredericktown 3,402 8. Highland 3,361 9. Mt. Gilead 3,189 10. Pleasant 3,162 11. Elgin 3,058 12. River Valley 2,891 13. Northmor 2,349 Boys top 5 1. Damian Kennedy, Fredericktown, 637 2. Andrew Clark, Alder, 627 3. Nate Sullivan, Alder, 612 4. Jake Schrock, Alder, 607 5. Zach Otto, Alder, 605

