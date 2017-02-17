Posted on by

Alder grad picks up award


Tanner Gaerke, left, received a $1,000 scholarship check from the National Amateur Baseball Federation. Columbus Braves coach Bruce Domineck presented the scholarship check to Gaerke.


Current Washington and Jefferson University (Pa.) baseball player and 2015 Jonathan Alder High School graduate Tanner Gaerke was recently rewarded a $1,000 scholarship.

Gaerke, the son of Troy and Leann Gaerke of Plain City, received one of five $1,000 scholarships given out each year by the National Amateur Baseball Federation to players playing in sanctioned leagues by the NABF.

Tanner played last summer for the Columbus Ohio Braves, a member of the Ohio Independent Wooden Bat Baseball League, where he pitched and sported a 4-2 record. He is currently in his sophomore year at Washington and Jefferson University.

