Alder grad picks up award

Current Washington and Jefferson University (Pa.) baseball player and 2015 Jonathan Alder High School graduate Tanner Gaerke was recently rewarded a $1,000 scholarship.

Gaerke, the son of Troy and Leann Gaerke of Plain City, received one of five $1,000 scholarships given out each year by the National Amateur Baseball Federation to players playing in sanctioned leagues by the NABF.

Tanner played last summer for the Columbus Ohio Braves, a member of the Ohio Independent Wooden Bat Baseball League, where he pitched and sported a 4-2 record. He is currently in his sophomore year at Washington and Jefferson University.

Tanner Gaerke, left, received a $1,000 scholarship check from the National Amateur Baseball Federation. Columbus Braves coach Bruce Domineck presented the scholarship check to Gaerke. http://plaincity-advocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Gaerke-Tannerpiccol.jpg Tanner Gaerke, left, received a $1,000 scholarship check from the National Amateur Baseball Federation. Columbus Braves coach Bruce Domineck presented the scholarship check to Gaerke. Contributed photo

By Chris Miles [email protected]

Reach Chris Miles at 740-852-1616, ext. 1618 or via Twitter @MadPressSports.

