Championships to spare

Plain City Lanes is where champions play.

The Plain City home of both the Jonathan Alder boys and girls bowling teams will have to find room for two new trophies as each squad recently claimed Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference Red Division championships, sweeping matches this week against Marion Pleasant and Marion Elgin.

On Monday, Feb. 6, both Pioneers teams secured regular season championships. The boys team rolled a team-total season high of 2,478 to easily cruise past the Spartans (1,884) for the win. The victory pushed the boys league mark to 10-2 and allowed it to clinch the co-championship with Buckeye Valley.

The boys were led by Zach Otto who finished with a two-game series of 483 (226-257), Nathan Sullivan finished with a 426 (183-243), Andrew Clark posted a 414 (204-210) and Josh Schrock ended with a 396 (224-172).

The girls team had already won its first-ever MOAC Red crown, but finished up their final season in the conference with a perfect 12-0 record by defeating Marion Pleasant 2,008 to 1,479. The Lady Pioneers was led by senior Mackenzie Heimlich’s 417 series (189-228).

On Wednesday, Feb. 8 at Plain City Lanes, the Pioneers bowling program wrapped up its regular season with a sweep of Marion Elgin. The Comets boys and girls teams were both MOAC Blue Division champions. The Alder boys team finished the regular season (17-4, overall, 10-2 MOAC Red) with a 2,297 to 1,958 win. The team was led by Jacob Schrock’s 423 (197-226), Clark’s 422 (233-189) and Otto’s 402 (169-233).

The Lady Pioneers (18-2, 12-0) cruised to a 2,237 to 1,974 win over the Comets. The team got a career-high two-game series from Heimlich, the senior who has committed to continue her playing career at Urbana University. The senior standout put together a series of 492 (245-247). Senior Trisha Fox added a 192 game and Rena Kirts added a 199 game.

“The teams are bowling great as the regular season wraps up,” Alder coach Rusty Walter said. “Saturday (Feb. 11 at Marysville Lanes) the final tournament season push starts with the MOAC team bowling championships. The top MOAC teams (Elgin, Northmor, Cardington) are the teams the girls have to compete with to win the district and advance to the State Tournament. The boys top teams in the district are Cardington, Elgin, and defending champion Bishop Ready.”

The final regular season averages were, for the girls, were Heimlich (200.94), Kirts (171.86), Fox (171.58), Rachel Kaeser (170.14) and Hallie Nichols (148.09). The boys team averages were Otto (199.97), Clark (195.28), Sullivan (185.79), Jake Schrock (183.24), Brandon Nichols (173.28) and Josh Schrock (171.60).

The D-II sectional tournaments will be held on Friday, Feb. 17 (girls) and Saturday, Feb. 18 (boys) at HP Lanes, 202 Innis Road, Columbus, OH 43224. Bowling starts at 10 a.m. on each day. The teams will roll three regulation games and six Baker games. Individuals will roll three regulation games.

The top 12 boys teams and top 14 girls teams will advance to the D-II district tournament. The same number of individuals not on district qualifying teams will advance to the district based on highest total pin count.

