Shekinah boys earn split

The Shekinah Christian boys basketball team split a pair of games over the weekend, falling at Ridgedale 70-63 in double overtime Friday, Feb. 3 before bouncing back to knock off visiting Northside Christian 53-31 Saturday.

Shorthanded due to injuries and illnesses, the Flames (8-11) played Friday’s contest with just six healthy players.

Shekinah jumped out to an early double-digit lead and led for nearly most of regulation, but Ridgedale clawed back to tie the game late. Shekinah’s John Michael Hershberger saw his potential game winning jump shot bounce multiple times on the rim before falling off as the buzzer sounded.

In the overtime, Ridgedale took a quick four-point lead, but Shekinah responded and again had an opportunity to win on the last shot, but Chris Conte’s jumper hit the right side of the rim as time expired. In double overtime, fatigue and foul trouble took its toll as Ridgedale would pull away for the victory.

Shekinah was led by Hershberger’s 19 points to go with three 3-pointers. Conte added 17 points and four 3-pointers. The Flames made 11 3-point shots in the game but struggled to score inside. Ridgedale’s Preston Burton had a game-high 31 points, thanks largely in part to attempting 21 free throws on the night.

In the lopsided win over Northside Christian, the Flames slowly and steadily built a double-digit halftime lead before cruising to the win.

Shekinah Christian was led by Conte’s 14 points. Freshman Joel Headings, who was battling an illness, added 10 points off the bench. Austin Lynn provided eight points and grabbed 11 rebounds, while Hershberger also added eight points to go along with six assists. The Flames connected on nine 3-pointers for the game.

“After that incredibly difficult and exhausting double overtime loss on Friday night, it would have been easy for our guys to hang their heads and come out flat the next night,” Flames coach Keith Lambert said. “Yet we came out as active and aggressive as we’ve been all year, which is a huge testament to the mental toughness that this team has developed throughout all of the adversity we have faced this season.”

Greeneview 54,

Madison-Plains 47 OT

The Golden Eagles (10-7, 7-3) were unable to pull out a Ohio Heritage Conference victory Friday as they fell to visiting Greeneview 54-47 in overtime.

Hunter McConkey (10 points) hit a free throw in the closing second to send the game to overtime tied 40-40, but the Eagles were outscored 14-7 in the extra frame.

Cameron Near finished the game with 12 points and Anthony Tesi scored half of his eight points in the extra period.

Whitehall 80,

London 59

The Red Raiders (1-15) got a monster scoring night from senior Darius Davis, but it wasn’t enough as London fell to visiting Rams Friday.

The home team jumped out to a lead after the first quarter but couldn’t sustain the effort.

Davis scored a season-high 29 points which included nine 3-pointers. Stuart Weyrich was the only other London player in double figures with 10 points.

Girls basketball

Shekinah Christian 51,

New Hope Christian 41

The host Flames (13-5) jumped out a big lead on Saturday over New Hope Christian and then coasted to a victory.

Shekinah led 15-6 after a quarter and 35-15 at the half.

Mandi Scheffel finished with 20, while Kloe Yutzy and Mandi Miller had 10 points apiece.

London 72,

Columbus Academy 26

The Lady Raiders (17-3) scored more baskets than the host Vikings scored points in this lopsided MSL Ohio contest played Saturday.

Five players scored in double figures, including Emily Minner (15), Kiana Price (14), Karlie Alexander (14), Malorie Colwell (11) and Kaitlin Patterson (10).

With the win the Raiders clinched at least a share of the MSL Ohio championship. The team can clinch an outright title with an win at Grandview Friday, Feb. 10.

Madison-Plains’ Cameron Near drives past a Greeneview defender during the Golden Eagles 54-47 overtime loss to Greeneview Friday. http://plaincity-advocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_JDG_4811a_-MPHS-No24.jpg Madison-Plains’ Cameron Near drives past a Greeneview defender during the Golden Eagles 54-47 overtime loss to Greeneview Friday. Jay Gehres | Gehres Photography

London girls earn share of MSL

By Chris Miles cmiles@civitasmedia.com

Reach Chris Miles at 740-852-1616, ext. 1618 or via Twitter @MadPressSports.

