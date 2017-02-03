One down, one to go?

One conference title down, another to come?

If things go the way they hope, members of the Jonathan Alder bowling teams will be celebrating a second conference title this week.

The Pioneers girls team (14-2, 10-0) earned its second straight Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference Red Division crown last week with a pair of convincing wins over River Valley and Buckeye Valley.

Alder crushed River Valley 2,158 to 1,189 Jan. 24, with Mackenzie Heimlich leading the way with a 449 series (234, 215), Rachel Kaeser contributed a 370 (176, 194) and Trisha Fox finished with a 360.

The Pioneers made the conference championship a reality Friday, Jan. 27 by beating the Barons by more than 400 total pins (2,183 to 1776).

In game one the Lady Pioneers had a nice team game of 942 and improved upon it with a 965 in game two. Alder added Baker games of 127 and 191 to cruise to the win. Fox put together a score of 410 (198, 212), Rena Kirts contributed a 424 (202, 222) and Heimlich led the way with a 426 (201, 225).

“Rena and Trisha threw the ball awesome (Friday) and was around the pocket nearly all their shots,” coach Rusty Walter said. “Mackenzie had another solid two-game set and is really bowling well and gaining confidence each time out.”

The Alder boys team easily beat River Valley 2,249 to 1,909, with team games of 942 and 919, as well as Baker games of 201 and 187. Andrew Clark led the Pioneers with a 428 (209, 219), Brandon Nichols finished with a 363 and Nathan Sullivan was solid with a 377 (177, 199).

In a first-place showdown with Buckeye Valley Friday, the Pioneers edged the Barons by just 50 pins (2,292 to 2,242).

Alder rolled team games of 942 and 969 to Buckeye Valleys 910 and 919. The boys held a 1,911-1,829 advantage heading into the Baker games.

Buckeye Valley won the first Baker game 215-200, and also won the second 198-181, but the Pioneers team game advantage proved to be too much.

“That’s one of the better D-I teams in Central Ohio, Jimmy Davis goes 245-219 and we held them off in the Baker games,” Walter said.

The win moved the Pioneers into sole possession of first place in the MOAC Red Division, a half game ahead of the Barons (14-2, 9-2).

A Wednesday, Feb. 1, date at Blue Fusion Lanes in Marion against Marion Harding would give the Pioneers a shot at the regular-season championship. The Jonathan Alder boys bowling team missed out on a chance to win an outright Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference Red Division championship with a heartbreaking 2,442 to 2,437 loss to Marion Harding Wednesday. The Lady Pioneers improved their record to 15-2 overall (11-0 in MOAC Red), with a 2,259 to 1,883 win over Marion Harding.

“The team is improving every time out, we just need to make more single pin spares,” the coach said.

Jonathan Alder junior Rena Kirts rolls a ball during a match earlier this season. She recently helped the Lady Pioneers to their second straight Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference championship. http://plaincity-advocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_JDG_3592a_-JAHS-2.jpg Jonathan Alder junior Rena Kirts rolls a ball during a match earlier this season. She recently helped the Lady Pioneers to their second straight Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference championship. Jay Gehres | Gehres Photography

Lady Pioneers win MOAC, boys closing in

By Chris Miles cmiles@civitasmedia.com

Reach Chris Miles at 740-852-1616, ext. 1618 or via Twitter @MadPressSports.

Reach Chris Miles at 740-852-1616, ext. 1618 or via Twitter @MadPressSports.