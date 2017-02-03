Nearing the end

The end of the winter sports season is now within sight and area teams are looking to fine tune prior to the postseason rush.

Jonathan Alder 51,

North Union 39

The Pioneers (11-5, 5-3 in MOAC) picked up a critical Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference victory Friday, Jan. 27, downing visiting North Union (13-3, 5-3),

With the win Alder stays within a game of league-leading Marion Harding (8-8, 6-2). The Pioneers will continue to chase the Presidents. Alder is the only team in the conference which has beaten Harding in league play, doing so twice.

The trio of Andrew Koenig (17), Jacob Koenig (13) and Colton Swick (11) combined to score 41 of the team’s 41 points.

Columbus Academy 51,

West Jefferson 47

The Roughriders (7-9) came up just a little bit short in their MSL Ohio Division contest at Columbus Academy Saturday.

Lance Lambert led a trio of players in double figures, scoring 14 points. Jared Vermillion and Scotty Hunter both finished with 11 points.

Girls basketball

London 56,

Bexley 41

The Lady Red Raiders (15-3, 9-1) moved one step closer to winning MSL Ohio championship with a 15-point win over visiting Bexley Monday.

London jumped out to a 15-10 advantage after the first quarter and never looked back as it rode the hot shooting of Malorie Colwell (20 points), Kaitlin Patterson (12) and Emily Minner (10).

London can claim a share of the MSL crown with a win at Columbus Academy Saturday, Feb. 4, at 7:30 p.m. It will close out league play Feb. 10 at Grandview.

Wrestling

WJ places third, London seventh at Sally George Invitational

The Roughriders wrestling team placed third at the 38th annual Sally George Invitational held at Marion Pleasant this past weekend.

Northmor won the event with 217 points and was followed by runner-up Upper Sandusky (195.5). West Jeff collected 173.5 points for third and was followed by Pleasant (138.5), Holland Springfield (129), Liberty Center (120), London (103.5), North Union (98), University School (91.5), Columbus West (91), Marysville (70), Milbury Lake (68), Grandview Heights (50), Westerville South (45), Linden McKinley (36.5), Marion Harding (36), Kenton (25) and Pleasant’s “B ” team (17).

Individual placers for West Jeff included Damir Pereira first, Josh Doherty and Jake Burns (both second), David Staten and Nate Wilson (both third), Joe Buckland and Mark Woodard (both fifth) and Chet Lohr (sixth).

London had a total of six wrestlers place at the meet including champion Colton Winters at 170 pounds. Dominic Davis was third at 106, while Darian Huff (126), Cameron Stout (145) and Josh Colvin (138) all finished fourth and Ethan James was sixth at 113.

The wrestling teams from both London and West Jeff will be at London Saturday, Feb. 4, for the Mid-State League Ohio Division championships. Wrestling begins at 10 a.m.

Jonathan Alder’s Matt Seimer (22) fires a pass to a teammate during the Pioneers win over North Union Friday, Jan. 27. http://plaincity-advocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_JA-matt.jpg Jonathan Alder’s Matt Seimer (22) fires a pass to a teammate during the Pioneers win over North Union Friday, Jan. 27. Jay Gehres | Gehres Photography

Teams see post-season on the horizon

