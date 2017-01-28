Jacob Koenig hits winner

Beauty is truly in the eye of the beholder.

Jonathan Alder boys basketball coach Brent Cahill saw nothing but beautiful things in his team’s 38-35 thrilling victory over visiting Bellefontaine Tuesday, Jan. 24.

A Jacob Koenig bucket and a foul with just 4.2 seconds remaining in the non-conference tilt lifted the Pioneers (10-5, 4-3) to the win.

Koenig, who went scoreless in the first half, scored 12 of his 14 points in the fourth quarter including the game winning shot which he was fouled on.

“Andy (Koenig) scored nine of our 13 points in the first half, but they were switching on everything,” Alder coach Brent Cahill said. “We changed it up a bit in the second half and things opened up for Jacob.”

With the game tied 35-35, Alder’s defense forced a turnover and had a chance to take the final shot. Jacob Koenig was able to operate one-on-one with a Bellefontaine defender. He was able to beat his defender and got fouled by a second player coming over to deny him the shot. He flipped it up toward the rim and it softly dropped though the net.

Jacob Koenig added the free throw that followed and Alder was able to prevent a game-tying attempt at the end of regulation.

“It was a great high school basketball game,” Cahill said. “They are 12-2 and 7-0 in their league. Despite the score it was an exceptionally well-played basketball game. They’re really hard to score on and we played really good defense too.

“Jacob was at the top of the key and made a great play. He beat his defender and got bumped he threw it up there and it went in. We liked the match-up and went to it there in the fourth quarter. I was happy to see a sophomore step up and make a play like that.”

The Pioneers were led in scoring by Andy Koenig who finished with with 15 points. Colton Swick (four), Cam Androw (three) and Jackie Santa-Emma (two) also scored.

Worthington Christian 61,

London 49

Despite the final score Tuesday, Jan. 24, a 61-49 defeat at the hands of Worthington Christian, and their less-than-ideal 1-13 overall record, the Red Raiders are continuing to fight and haven’t given up on the season.

London (1-13, 1-7 in MSL Ohio) made the visiting Warriors (12-3, 6-1) earn everything they got in the Mid-State League Ohio Division clash.

Jake Andrich (12 points), Darius Davis (11) and Grant Brooks (eight) combined to score 31 of the teams 49 points. Josh Handley and Brandon Todd scored six points apiece in the loss.

Grandview 71,

West Jefferson 59

The Bobcats of Grandview (11-2, 5-2 in MSL Ohio) took a early advantage against the visiting Roughriders (7-8, 1-6) and held on for a MSL Ohio Division win Tuesday, Jan. 24.

Grandview was up 19-11 at the end of the first quarter. West Jefferson pretty much played the rest of the contest even.

Jared Vermillion was a force on the interior scoring a team-high 14 points. Lance Lambert scored 12 and Jordan South finished with 10. Scotty Hunter and Shane Gray had six points apiece.

Sophomore lifts Alder to 38-35 victory

