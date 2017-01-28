Shekinah overcomes sickness to win

Battling a tough opponent and the flu bug, the Shekinah Christian boys basketball team found a way to overcome both in a 57-56 win at Gahanna Christian Saturday, Jan. 21.

Gahanna Christian (7-6 overall, 5-1 in MOCAL) came into the game sporting a perfect record in the MOCAL, Shekinah (6-9, 4-4) on the other hand has had its ups and downs this season but has been as good as anyone in the league.

The game Saturday was a back-and-forth affair, where neither team led by more than four points after halftime.

A free throw by Flames’ junior Austin Lynn gave Shekinah a four-point lead with just :07 remaining in the game. Sloan Howard of Gahanna Christian quickly made his fourth 3-pointer of the game to cut the Shekinah lead to one point with 2.3 seconds remaining. The ensuing in bounds pass was stolen and Gahanna Christian, but a desperation half-court heave at the buzzer caromed off the rim as time expired.

Junior John Michael Hershberger and freshman Joel Headings led the way for Shekinah with 15 points each, including three makes each from beyond the 3-point arc. Chris Conte added 10 points and had two 3-pointers. The Flames made a total of 10 triples in the game. Gahanna Christian was lead by Howard’s 14 points.

Shekinah was coming off of a string of tough losses. The losses started immediately after a key starter went out with a knee injury. The team was also hit by the flu bug, where 11 of the 12 remaining players were sick over the past week, as well as both coaches.

“The timing was horrible, as it also coincided with our busiest stretch of the season, six games in 11 days,” coach Keith Lambert said.

Girls basketball

Bishop Ready 53,

Shekinah Christian 43

The Flames (11-5, 7-1) came up short in a non-league home game played at Shekinah Monday, Jan. 23.

Shekinah played well for three quarters and took a 40-36 lead into the final stanza, but was unable to hold the advantage and was outscored 17-3 over the final eight minutes in the loss.

Shekinah was led in scoring by trio Kloe Yutzy (15), Mandi Scheffel (13) and Madison Miller (11) who combined to score 39 of the team’s 43 points.

