Pioneers roll to wins

Both of the Jonathan Alder boys and girls bowling teams swept their two opponents last week, taking down both Cardington-Lincoln and North Union.

On Wednesday, Jan. 11 the boys team defeated host Cardington (1,980-1,773), with team games of 758 and 888 compared to 710-736. Pioneers added Baker games of 177 and 157 to cruise to the easy win.

The squad was led by medalist Andrew Clark’s 367 (168-199). He was followed by Josh Schrock (345) and Nathan Sullivan (342).

The team traveled to Marysville Lanes Friday, Jan. 13 and topped Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference foe North Union 2,150-1,959.

The team put together team games of 852 and 906. Senior Brandon Nichols led the way against North Union with a two-game series of 437 (198-239), Schrock had a 352 (180-172) and Andrew Clark posted a 343 (173-170).

With the two wins the boys team improved to 9-1 overall, 6-1 in MOAC play.

The Lady Pioneers (9-1, 7-0) had little trouble in winning its match with Cardington-Lincoln, posting a comfortable victory 2,054 to 1,818. Alder had team games of 856 and 830 to Cardington’s 720 and 771. The ladies added Baker games of 182 and 186. The team was led by senior Mackenzie Heimlich’s two-game series of 397 (184-213) and junior Rachel Kaeser’s 396 (231-165) Rena Kirts added a 331 series.

Alder defeated North Union 2,064-1,793 Friday with team games of 879 and 835.

Heimlich (189-233), senior Trisha Fox (212-138), Kaeser (190-169) and Rena Kirts (173-180) all had solid nights.

“The ladies put together another nice team set with over 2,000 total pins,” coach Rusty Walter said. “We are improving and striking more. We have to keep working on our spare game, that will be difference for this team to advancing to our third straight state tournament.

The JV boys team defeated North Union (1,812-1,418). The Pioneer were led by freshman Luke Honigford (182-179), Darren Maynard (170-140) and Alex Huggins (145-166). Alder added Baker games of 235 and 148.

The JV girls dropped a match to North Union (1,476-1,213). The team was led by Jenna Foust (134-126), Tabitch Bartoo (158) and Cierra Clark (129-114).

Jonathan Alder sophomore Andrew Clark helped the Pioneers to a pair of victories last week over Cardington-Lincoln and North Union.

By Chris Miles cmiles@civitasmedia.com

Reach Chris Miles at 740-852-1616, ext. 1618 or via Twitter @MadPressSports.

