Alder Alumni Hoop it up

A collection of former Jonathan Alder basketball players returned to school Friday, Dec. 30, for the school’s annual Alumni Game. Many of the returnees were former players under current Alder coach Brent Cahill. The coach was happy to see a number of familiar faces back playing in the school’s gym. “It was a big day for our program,” Cahill said. “A lot of the guys that came back were guys I coached so that was pretty special. It’s special every year we have it, but for me more so because more and more of the guys are guys that I coached.”

