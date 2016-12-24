London, Shekinah girls remain undefeated

The London High School girls basketball team improved its record to a perfect 7-0 following a 49-33 win at Bexley Tuesday, Dec. 20.

The Red Raiders (7-0 overall, 4-0 in Mid-State League Ohio Division) pushed their way past the Lions on the strength of an 18-7 scoring advantage at the free throw line.

London outscored the home team 27-13 combined in the first and third quarters.

A trio of Lady Raiders scored in double figures with Emily Minner scoring a team-high 16 points and Kaitlin Patterson and Malorie Colwell both finishing with 10.

London High School will step out of league play Thursday, Dec. 22, when it plays host to Central Crossing. Tip time is scheduled for around 7:30 p.m.

West Jefferson 52,

Whitehall 29

The Lady Roughriders (5-2, 3-2 in MSL Ohio) bounced back from a loss it suffered against London last weekend with a commanding performance over the host Rams.

Balanced scoring was the name of the game for West Jeff Tuesday night. Hope Lewis led all scorers with 14 points, Sidney Looby finished with 13 and Sidney Gaus chipped in 11. Alexis Good just missed the double-digit parade, tossing in eight points.

West Liberty Salem 48,

Jonathan Alder 42

After a non-scheduled two-week hiatus from competition, the Lady Pioneers (3-2) returned to the floor Tuesday but came out on the losing end of a non-conference tilt.

Alder continued to get contributions from a number of sources, including five or more points from six different players in the loss.

McKenna Huff (10), Lily Hess (eight), Abby Jones (seven), Jillian Jakse (six), Emily Davis (six) and Peyton Mast (five) all scored for the home team.

Due to weather cancellations, Alder hadn’t played a game since its 71-62 loss against North Union Dec. 6.

Alder will be back in action when it plays in the the Jeff Sheets Holiday Classic at Teays Valley Dec. 28-29. The Pioneers will meet Amanda-Clearcreek Dec. 27 and Circleville Dec. 28.

Shekinah Christian 53,

Northside Christian 28

The Flames (6-0) head into the Christmas holiday on a roll.

Shekinah was on top of its game in knocking off host Northside Christian Tuesday.

Sharing the ball and getting good looks went hand in hand with each other as a host of Flames players put in a team effort.

Mandi Scheffel scored 15 points, Kloe Yutzy added 13, Natalie Headings finished with 10 and Maddison Miller ended the game with nine.

The team hits the road after Christmas for a tournament in Arthur, Ill.

Boys basketball

West Jefferson 55,

Cedarville 45

The Roughriders (3-3) stepped outside of league play and picked up a confidence-building road win Tuesday.

West Jefferson pulled away on the second half for its third win of the season.

Jordan South (13 points) and Lance Lambert (12) were strong offensively, but they were far from the only contributors. Jared Vermillion (nine), Scotty Hunter (seven), Shane Gray (seven) and Gabe Casey (six) all had good nights.

By Chris Miles cmiles@civitasmedia.com

Reach Chris Miles at 740-852-1616, ext. 1618 or via Twitter @MadPressSports.

Reach Chris Miles at 740-852-1616, ext. 1618 or via Twitter @MadPressSports.