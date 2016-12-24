London girls down WJ, 46-41

It wasn’t the ideal way in which to close out a rival.

But the London girls basketball team made just enough shots down the stretch to hold off a charge from Madison County rival West Jefferson Friday, Dec. 16 for a rewarding 46-41 victory, keeping the Red Raiders perfect on the season.

London (6-0, 3-0 in Mid-State League Ohio Division) built a double-digit lead on the strength of a strong second quarter in which it outscored the host Roughriders (6-2, 2-2) 19-8. That advantage hovered around 10 points in the second half but the home team made a push to make the game close.

The Roughriders got to within one possession late in the fourth quarter but could never get even or take a lead.

The Raiders Emily Minner scored 11 points, including nine of the team’s 23 made free throws. Kaitlin Patterson led the Red Raiders with 12 points, while Malorie Colwell finished with nine and Elizabeth Oney chipped in eight.

Hope Lewis had 11 for the Lady Roughriders, Sidney Looby reached double figures with 10 and Sidney Gaus came away with seven.

With the win London stayed alone atop the MSL Ohio standings.

Boys basketball

Madison-Plains 59,

Greeneview 50

The Golden Eagles went on the road Friday, Dec. 16 and came home with a rewarding Ohio Heritage Conference victory.

Whitehall 69,

London 47

The good news is the Red Raiders (0-4) played a very good Whitehall even for a half, the problem is the half was the second half of a game Friday, Dec. 16 that was dominated by the host Rams in the first half.

Whitehall outscored London 37-19 in the first half of the game and cruised to the victory.

London got a 12-point performance from senior Darius Davis. Jake Dulin added 11, while Chad Lett and Grant Brooks finished with eight each.

London struggled to stop Whitehall standout CJ Prater who finished with a game-high 26 points.

North Union 41,

Jonathan Alder 39, OT

It was a classic Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference Red Division slugfest between two defensive-minded teams, that was ultimately won by the Tigers in overtime Friday, Dec. 16.

The game was tied 29-29 at the end of regulation, before the teams finally got some offense going.

Andrew Koenig scored a team-high 13 points, Cameron Androw added 10, while Jacob Koenig (eight) and Colton Swick (six) scored multiple baskets.

With the loss the Pioneers dropped to 3-2 overall and 1-1 in league play.

Bexley 56,

West Jefferson 30

The Roughriders (2-3, 0-3) came out on the losing end of a MSL Ohio division contest at Bexley Saturday, Dec. 17.

Shekinah Christian 68,

Tree of Life 65

The Flames (1-3) picked up their first win of the year with a hard-fought contest at Tree of Life Friday, Dec. 16.

Ben Hershberger paced the Shekinah attack with 23 points, Chris Conte added 14, while Austin Lynn (nine) and Trevor Headings (eight) also had strong offensive nights.

