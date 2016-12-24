Holiday tourney action

The high school sports season has hit the holiday break, but that doesn’t mean many of the Madison County sports teams will be getting down time.

Jonathan Alder girls basketball coach Bob Wehner has had seasons in the past where his teams were basically inactive during the holiday break, practicing some and not playing any games at all, but he’s learned from that experience.

“A couple years ago we did nothing for the holidays,” Wehner said. “We sat around and didn’t do much, I said to myself we can’t so this again. We’ve got to find a tournament to play in.”

The Lady Pioneers will play in the Jeff Sheets Holiday Classic at Teays Valley High School. Alder will play two games, one each on Dec. 27 and Dec. 28. On the the 27th Alder will tangle with Amanda-Clearcreek at 3 p.m., a day later it will square off with Circleville at 1:30 p.m.

Getting a chance to play in this type of tournament gives the Alder coaching staff a chance to play some teams they might normally not schedule.

“I like this tournament,” he said. “We played down in this tournament for years and they do a great job of hosting. It’s well run, they have food, snack and T-shirts for the players.

“It’s a great atmosphere and we’re playing teams we normally wouldn’t schedule because of distance we’d normally have to travel. This gives us a chance to play two good teams on a neutral floor and hopefully help us to get better.”

This season more than others Alder really needs games. Due to weather issues the Pioneers had gone two weeks without playing a game prior to its contest Tuesday night against West Liberty Salem.

“We haven’t missed any shots, haven’t had a turnover or lost a game in two weeks, but we really need to get back to playing,” Wehner said.

The schedule will pick up for the Lady Pioneers as they will play nine games in a 17-day span coming up soon.

Shekinah goes on road

Both the boys and girls team from Shekinah Christian will travel to Arthur, Ill. to play in the 12th annual Arthur-Okaw Christian Tournament Dec. 27-29.

The Lady Flames will meet Mountain Top Christian (Wis.) Dec. 27 at 6 p.m., a day later they will play the host school Okaw Christian at 4 p.m. and will close the tourney on Dec. 29 against Wabash (Ind.) Homeschool at 12:40 p.m.

The boys team will square off with Eagle Christian School on Dec. 27 at 7:40 p.m. The rest of the bracket will be determined by how well the team does in bracket play.

MPHS, London back at McDonald’s

Both the boys and girls basketball teams at both Madison-Plains and London high schools will be again competing in the McDonald’s Holiday Classic Dec. 27-30.

The varsity girls tournament will be held at Greeneview High School Dec. 27 with the Lady Golden Eagles and Red Raiders squaring off against each other Dec. 27 at 6:30 p.m. The winner of the game will play for a tournament championship on Dec. 29, while the loser will play in the consolation game the same night. The other schools involved in the Classic include Greeneview and Miami Trace.

The same matchups are set on the boys side with games being played Dec. 28 and Dec. 30 at Miami Trace. The LHS-MPHS boys game on the 28th will tip-off at 6:30 p.m.

WJ wrestling welcomes in full field

The Roughriders wrestling program will host the annual West Jefferson Invitational Dec. 29-30. The event will start at 9 a.m. on both days.

The teams at the tournament include West Jeff, Madison-Plains and Jonathan Alder, as well as Adena, Circleville, East Clinton, Franklin, Harrison Central, Hillsboro, Logan Elm and Piqua.

Holiday Baker Classic in Bellefontaine

Jonathan Alder will participate in the Holiday Baker Classic Dec. 30 at TP Lanes in Bellefontaine.

The event will begin at 10 a.m. with a whole host of good teams including Alder, Bellefontaine, Indian Lake, Benjamin Logan, Riverside, Sidney, Tippecanoe, Wayne and Washington.

Madison-Plains’ Jacob Lawler seen here during a quad-match last week at Jonathan Alder will be in action for the Golden Eagles at the West Jefferson Invitational Dec. 29-30. http://plaincity-advocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_JDG_6527a_-MPHS-1.jpg Madison-Plains’ Jacob Lawler seen here during a quad-match last week at Jonathan Alder will be in action for the Golden Eagles at the West Jefferson Invitational Dec. 29-30. Jay Gehres | Gehres Photography Jonathan Alder wrestling coach Ron Thomas Sr., left, will lead his wrestling team into the West Jefferson Invitational Dec. 29-30. http://plaincity-advocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_JDG_6821a_-JAHS-Head-Coach-Ron-Thomas-1.jpg Jonathan Alder wrestling coach Ron Thomas Sr., left, will lead his wrestling team into the West Jefferson Invitational Dec. 29-30. Jay Gehres | Gehres Photography London’s Grant Brooks drives to the basket during a game last week. He and his Red Raider teammates will meet Madison-Plains in the opening round of the McDonald’s Classic at Miami Trace Dec. 28. http://plaincity-advocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_lon-grant-brooks-1.jpg London’s Grant Brooks drives to the basket during a game last week. He and his Red Raider teammates will meet Madison-Plains in the opening round of the McDonald’s Classic at Miami Trace Dec. 28. Chris Miles | The Advocate

Area teams will be busy during break

By Chris Miles cmiles@civitasmedia.com

Reach Chris Miles at 740-852-1616, ext. 1618 or via Twitter @MadPressSports.

