Do it while you can

Everyone feels passionate about something. Some things or people are lifelong passions. Why else would we see decades-long happy marriages, devoted partnerships of all kinds, family businesses for several generations, and the like?

At other times, our passions come and go. The boy or girl we obsessed over in high school, and still remember fondly, is a prime example. If you’d married the good-looking guy from high school who was your heart’s desire back then, and you hadn’t grown wiser and more patient over the years together, you might have ended up bored or unhappy or both.

Some things aren’t meant to be, no matter how much we want them. Other things are obtainable with thought, planning and simple determination.

I have a short list of things about which I am passionate: my family is first and foremost, three of my four children live close. I consider myself blessed that way.

Animals, in particular dogs and horses, are a passion. I recently found out that in my neighborhood, I am known as “The Dog Lady” because I always have treats in my pockets. My dog buddies have their expectations, after all.

And then, there’s the beach. Just about any salt water beach will do. The ocean calls me. It “talks” to me, even from hundreds of miles away. The sight, the sound, and the smell of the ocean all contribute to that part of the environment that brings me a deep sense of peace. There’s something about being beside the ocean that restores my balance.

I have seen, known, and lived with people who have put off doing things they’ve badly wanted to do. The time, for one reason or another, was never quite right. And then life happened, and the passion was gone, or they were no longer physically able to do what they’d wanted and never made time for.

I’ve made the conscious decision that will not be me.

So with all those profound thoughts laid out it’s time for a beach “fix.” My son-in-law Rodney first identified the need late last summer, and suggested my daughter Heather and I plan to hit the sand for a few days this spring. Jenny soon signed on, and then we were three for a girlie weekend. Ingrid, who will be six weeks into a new job, can’t join us. But there will be other times. Count on it.

When I’m at the beach, around all that good, fresh seafood, there’s no question about what dinner will be. Breakfast is traditionally a bowl of cereal and coffee. Lunch is usually a ripe tomato sandwich. Dinner’s definitely some form of shellfish. Since shrimp and crabs are particularly plentiful where we will be, I’m looking forward to a couple of dinners prepared by cooks who know how to treat them. I think some Shrimp Bisque will hold me until I get to the beach.

SHRIMP BISQUE

1 1/2 pounds fresh poached shrimp

6 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons grated sweet onion

3 cups warm milk

1 cup heavy cream

salt to taste (if needed)

white pepper to taste

dash of nutmeg

3 tablespoons dry sherry

2 tablespoons minced parsley

Peel and devein shrimp. In a food processor or blender, process until pureed.

Place butter and onion in the top of a double boiler. Cook, covered for 5 minutes.

Add ground shrimp and warm milk. Cook for 2 minutes.

Stir in slowly to heat (do not boil) heavy cream. Add salt, pepper, sherry and parsley. Serve right away as soon as bisque is heated through.

Makes about five one-cup servings.

Linda Conway Eriksson Contributing Columnist

Linda Conway Eriksson can be reached at [email protected]

