Patience at nap time yields a good rest

“Okay, it’s time for an afternoon nap. Let’s all settle down and be as quiet as possible,” I told my little ones.

“Mom, may we sleep with you today?” they want to know.

“Sure!”

So with that, Julia, 5, and Austin, 2, and I all snuggle into our queen-sized bed.

After everyone is tucked in Austin informed me of his need to go potty.

“Again?” I wonder, but then if I wait what if it will be too late by the end of the nap? Alright, let’s go. Soon he’s tucked in once more. Let’s be nice and quiet and go to sleep I instructed.

Only a few minutes passed when Julia let out a little giggle.

“What’s up?” I ask.

“Austin wanted to hold my hand to fall asleep. I don’t care if he does that, but now he is poking my nose,” she explains.

“Austin, you’ll need to let big sissy go so she can fall asleep, hold nice and still now.”

“Okay, mom.”

“Kerchoo! Kerchoo!” This time its Julia.

“Are you starting to get a cold?” I ask, grabbing a box of tissue and handing it to her. “I’ll give you a good dose of Vitamin C once you’ve had your nap, that’ll snap you right out.”

I’m just dozing off when Austin decides he doesn’t want a blanket and kicks off his covers, jolting me out of dreamland. My sleep is gone for the day. I’m wide awake. I really hadn’t gotten a lot of sleep the night before. Why hadn’t I thought of it that Austin never does fall asleep snuggled in a blanket, first it needs to be kicked off in his way of looking at things.

Half an hour later after first starting to try to nap they are both finally sound out. As I look at their peaceful slumber I praise God for them and ask Him to bless their little lives and bless me with large portions of patience in times of need.

Austin will likely be the first one to wake up. After rocking with mama and having her sing to him he’ll barely be able to wait until he is permitted to go wake up “big sissy.” And as soon as permission is granted he’ll barrel in and say in a sweet baby voice and croon over his big sister saying: “Julia, tset fu uh — vecku!” (Time to wake up!) Soon I’ll have two little helpers eager to assist me with making supper before dad bikes home from work or perhaps even helps whip up a batch of his favorite molasses cookies with frosting, of course. As you may remember Daniel likes his caramel frosting.

As daddy finally returns home the children dash over to him telling him about the frosting and cookies we made to surprise him.

Ah, my dear family. I dearly love them but then I can’t help but think of those less fortunate. How about those living on the streets or those who have simply never had an opportunity to be loved? My husband Daniel and I have a yearning to perhaps reach out to some of those children by foster or adoption. Only God knows exactly what our future holds, we don’t have any specific plans although we do have a deep burden for those who need someone to love or care for them.

By the way, as I write both children are sound asleep as I write, yes they both did finally fall sound asleep. In fact, I did the same. After the luxury of a little nap I grabbed a pen and am sending this note your way. Now if only you could be the one to give me a supper idea tonight. How about chicken pizza (Daniel’s favorite), molasses cookies, and Jell-O salad.

Here is my husband’s prized molasses cookies recipe. His grandma made countless batches of these liberally sharing with her grandchildren who stopped by. For an extra twist, add 1/4 or 1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper to the following cookie recipe.

GRANDMA’S MOLASSES CRINKLE COOKIES

3/4 cup butter

1 cup brown sugar

1 egg

1/4 cup sorghum or molasses

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons baking soda dissolved in 1 /4 cup water

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon ginger

1/2 teaspoon ground cloves

2 1/4 cups flour

Cream together butter and sugar. Add egg and sorghum. Blend together well. Add dry ingredients. Mix well. Put half cup white sugar in a bowl and roll cookies in sugar. (Rolling in sugar is optional. I don’t just to cut down on sugar intake.) Place on greased cookie sheet and bake at 350 for 10-12 minutes. Don’t overbake. After cooled, put together sandwich style with frosting in the middle. When storing and stacking these cookies on top of one another line with wax paper to prevent them sticking together. These cookies freeze very well.

Yield: 4 dozen single cookies or two dozen sandwich cookies. You can either just eat these cookies by themselves or make them into “sandwich cookies” with a layer of frosting between.

CARAMEL FROSTING

1/2 cup butter

1 cup brown sugar

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 cup milk

Powdered sugar

Stir butter and sugar over medium. Boil two minutes. Add milk and bring to a boil. Cool slightly. Add powdered sugar to desired consistency.

Molasses Crinkle Sandwich Cookies is Daniels favorite cookie.

Gloria Yoder The Amish Cook

Readers with culinary or cultural questions or stories can write Gloria directly at Gloria Yoder, 10568 E. 350th Ave., Flat Rock, IL 62427-2019. To see more on the Amish go to www.amish365.com.

