You would think being a husband as long as I have been I would have learned the fine art of negotiating with my wife.

When I got married, somebody told me that marriage was a 50-50 proposition, which being the naïve young man that I was, believed it entirely.

The only thing that I have trouble with is the word “tomorrow.” From my perspective, the word “tomorrow” is just a way of putting something off and possibly not even doing it.

The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage asked me to do something for her. I was really busy at the time, I’m not sure what I was busy doing, but I was not paying too much attention. I smiled at her and said, “Okay.” Then, I went back to doing whatever I was doing.

The next day she approached me and said, “Did you do what I asked you to do yesterday?”

I really was not quite up to date on what she asked me to do yesterday, but I said, “No, but I’ll do it tomorrow.”

The next day she queried me rather sternly, “Did you do what I asked you to do the other day?”

At this point I was marinating in that husband fog that seems to plague every husband and so I said, “No, but I’ll do it first thing tomorrow for sure.”

If I thought that was the end of the conversation, I was thinking in vain.

“Today,” she said as sternly as I have ever heard her speak, “is the tomorrow you promise to do it.”

Now I am swimming in that husband fog. How in the world can today be tomorrow?

“Yesterday,” she began explaining, “you said that tomorrow you would do the task I asked you to do. Well,” she continued, “this is that tomorrow!”

For the life of me, I could not understand why today was actually tomorrow. Then she said something along the line that tomorrow would actually be today. What I want to know is, is today tomorrow or is tomorrow today?

By this time I was so confused I had forgotten what she had asked me to do. My dilemma was, do I confess to her I had forgotten and ask her to remind me what she wanted me to do? Or, should I promise to do it tomorrow?

As you can imagine, the latter was completely off the table. I had to humble myself and ask her most sorrowfully, “I’m sorry, what did you ask me to do?”

With both hands on her hips, she stared at me and said, “That’s exactly what I thought. You weren’t listening to me the first time, were you?”

I must confess I do not always hear everything and even what I do hear it does not really register, as it should.

After explaining to me what she wanted me to do, I went off to do it. While I was on my way to accomplish that which I had put off till tomorrow a verse seemed to reverberate in my mind.

It was the apostle Paul writing to the Corinthians where he said, “Wherefore let him that thinketh he standeth take heed lest he fall.” (1 Corinthians 10:12).

If I am going to think something through carefully I need to hear what is being said, especially who is saying it. I hope I learned my lesson that today is the tomorrow I kicked down the road yesterday.

Rev. James L. Snyder Contributing Columnist

Rev. James L. Snyder is pastor of the Family of God Fellowship, 1471 Pine Road, Ocala, FL 34472. He lives with his wife, Martha, in Silver Springs Shores. Call him at 1-866-552-2543, 352-687-4240 or e-mail [email protected] His website is www.jamessnyderministries.com. The church website is www.whatafellowship.com.

