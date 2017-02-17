The strange myth of multitasking

The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage is an expert when it comes to multitasking. Although I have lived with her for over 45 years, I still do not know how she does it.

I like to do many things, but I have to do them in order and one at a time. Even though I have tried to juggle two things at one time, but it has never been successful. Usually, both fall to the floor and I have to start all over again.

The other day, I needed to go across town to pick up something at one of the office supply stores. Usually, I am not allowed to go into the grocery store by myself. However, when my wife found out I was going to go across town, she asked me if I would stop at the grocery store and pick up a few things. Then she handed me a list, and said, “Get everything on the list and only those things on the list.”

Then she gave me one of “those looks.”

It started out rather well. She handed me the list and I put it in my pocket and headed for the front door. As I was going out, I heard her say, “Remember, only those things on the list.”

I chuckled to myself and myself chuckled back.

My favorite office supply store is Staples. When I got in I walked by the pen section. As I was looking at the fountain pens, I saw one was on sale. For someone like me who is addicted to pens, especially fountain pens, this was the end of the road.

It was a beautiful pen and was only half price. How in the world could I resist this?

As I examined the pen, I realized I did not have one like this in my collection. Even if I did have one like this in my collection, the temptation to purchase would be overwhelming.

All I could think about was that wonderful new fountain pen. I could not wait to break in this new fountain pen, which is a delicate ritual I enjoy so much. I was so happy and excited about it.

When I got home, I hurried inside so I could show this brand new addition to my pen collection to my wife and have her join me in admiring it.

She glanced at it somewhat nonchalantly and then stared at me with one of those stares. It was one of those stares that indicated I was in trouble. I could not for the life of me figure out why I was in trouble.

With both hands on her hips and staring at me she said, “Where are the groceries I asked you to pick up?”

“Groceries?” I had forgotten all about the groceries. In fact, I had forgotten about why I went to Staples in the first place.

A Scripture came to mind, “Whatsoever thy hand findeth to do, do it with thy might; for there is no work, nor device, nor knowledge, nor wisdom, in the grave, whither thou goest.” (Ecclesiastes 9:10).

It is hard for someone like me to focus on two things at a time. Therefore, I need to focus on what my hand can do, rather than what I cannot do.

http://plaincity-advocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Snyder-JamesRev.piccol-2.jpg

Rev. James L. Snyder Contributing Columnist

Rev. James L. Snyder is pastor of the Family of God Fellowship, 1471 Pine Road, Ocala, FL 34472. He lives with his wife, Martha, in Silver Springs Shores. Call him at 1-866-552-2543, 352-687-4240 or e-mail [email protected] His website is www.jamessnyderministries.com. The church website is www.whatafellowship.com.

Rev. James L. Snyder is pastor of the Family of God Fellowship, 1471 Pine Road, Ocala, FL 34472. He lives with his wife, Martha, in Silver Springs Shores. Call him at 1-866-552-2543, 352-687-4240 or e-mail [email protected] His website is www.jamessnyderministries.com. The church website is www.whatafellowship.com.