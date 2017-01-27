Retirement reception for Pastor Conrad planned

Pastor Phil Conrad, pastor of Cornerstone Church of Christ in Christian Union, will be retiring at the end of January. The church is hosting a retirement celebration for Pastor Phil and his wife, Karen, at the church at 8280 Rickard Road, in Plain City, from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28. Cake, coffee, tea, and soft drinks will be served.

