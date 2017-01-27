Posted on by

Retirement reception for Pastor Conrad planned


Pastor Phil Conrad, pastor of Cornerstone Church of Christ in Christian Union, will be retiring at the end of January. The church is hosting a retirement celebration for Pastor Phil and his wife, Karen, at the church at 8280 Rickard Road, in Plain City, from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28. Cake, coffee, tea, and soft drinks will be served.


Contributed photo

