How to overcome temptation

Yesterday, I was in a Kmart store. I cannot remember the last time I shopped at Kmart, but I stopped, went in and began to look around to see if there was “something I couldn’t live without.”

Guess what? I found something. It is the NIVlive. It’s about an 80 CD collection of the Old Testament and New Testament recorded by people like Cuba Gooding Jr., Craig Groeschel, Kirk Franklin, Erwin McManus, Robert Jeffress, Jonathan Falwell, Miles McPherson, Patricia Heaton and a list of others. The retail price was $124.99 which is a great price for what you get, but the sale price was $15 so I bought two: one for me and one for Beth. They had a great supply of them so you might want to check it out.

So far, I have listened to three CD’s and today, one of the experiences of Joseph literally jumped out at me.

How many times are you tempted to do something that as a Christian you know is wrong and a sin? I mean, on a daily basis, all of us are tempted beyond what we sometimes think we can handle. And that’s before we walk out the front door of our house in the morning. Check out your TV and there are all kinds of lewd and raucous material there. Or what about checking Facebook to see what your friends and neighbors have been up to and then seeing some of the rubbish that someone has posted? I mean, things we take for granted today, 10 years ago would have been rated “X.” But seemingly, America can’t even blush. Nothing seems to bother us because we have been brainwashed to believe these things are a sign of the times that we are living in.

Well, listening to what Joseph was tempted with, I wonder how many red-blooded men would have turned and ran like he did? Most would have closed and locked the door, pulled the shades and jumped into Potiphar’s wife’s bed. Instead, immediately, (did you get that — it was immediate) Joseph recognized that giving in would have been a “sin against God,” so he fled. (Genesis 39:9-12)

Temptation often knocks on our door either from our own desires or through people and situations we encounter. But Paul told the Corinthian church, “God is faithful; He will not let you be tempted beyond what you can bear. But when you are tempted, He will also provide a way out so that you can endure.” (I.Corinthian 10:13)

Let’s talk about this “way out.” What is it?

Well, the “way out” can be different things for different people, but I know if I was walking down the alley, and someone had taken the man cover off and I fell into the hole, the next day, I would either walk around it or take another route. That’s not too difficult to figure out, is it?

Someone told me this week they had become convicted from their daily Bible reading and they had gotten all the pornography out of their house. That is a victory in the making. Now, delete those things from your computer, put up blockers and don’t go looking for those sites again. And before you know it, you’ll be free from it. It’s the same with alcohol, drugs, etc. The first step is the hardest, but once you take the first step, God will be faithful and help you be an over comer.

The “way out” may include removing the objects of temptation or simply fleeing from them like Joseph did. Our best course of action may be to just walk away. And every one of us can do that… if we really want too.

And that is Something to Think About for this week. Blessings.

Pastor Thad Gifford is the founding and lead pastor of the Crossroads Community Church, 62 E. Second St., London. He can be reached at 740-852-7800, email him at m.thad.gifford@gmail.com, www.3C-Church.org or visit the church’s Facebook page at Crossroadslondon.

