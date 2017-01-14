Tolles priority application deadline for sophomores approaching

Students interested in attending Tolles for the 2017-2018 school year have an important deadline approaching in order to receive the best consideration for admission to the career-technical programs offered at the Plain City campus.

The school’s Priority Application Deadline is Sunday, Jan. 22. The online application can be completed at TollesTech.com.

State regulations limit Tolles to enroll 25 new students per program. Each year a number of career-technical programs become competitive for enrollment and “oversubscribe.” Applying by the priority deadline is often a student’s best chance of being accepted.

“When a program goes over 25 applicants, the application timestamp is part of the formula that helps determine the order of applicants, along with GPA,” said Lee Wirick, admissions coordinator. “All of our programs are subject to this rule. This is why families should complete the online application by the priority deadline.”

Applying by Jan. 22 will also enable students to find out their preliminary enrollment status by mid-February and schedule their classes with counselors in a timely manner. Tolles accepts applications on a rolling basis up the start of the new school year, but students who apply early have the best chance for enrollment.

The district offers campus group tours by reservation for parents and students who want to learn more. Upcoming tours are scheduled on Thursday, Jan. 19. Information and sign-up can be found at TollesTech.com/Admissions.

For more information contact Lee Wirick at 614-873-4666, ext. 4261 or lwirick@tollestech.com.

About Tolles

Established in 1974, Tolles is a career and technical school providing a launchpad for both high school students and adult learners. Located south of Plain City, Tolles serves Dublin, Fairbanks, Hilliard, Jonathan Alder, London, Madison-Plains and Jefferson Local school districts. By combining bankable skills with rigorous academics, Tolles continues to post uplifting results for students and the community. Tolles’ 223,000 square-foot facility boasts instructional and functional labs, academic classrooms, an auditorium and conference center, as well as a fully-operational restaurant, hair and nail salon and spa, small animal care facility, automotive repair and maintenance center, digital media lab, community preschool, medical and fire labs, and many other career spaces.

For additional information about Tolles call 614-873-4666, email shaggerty@tollestech.com or visit www.tollestech.com.

