Pleasant Valley firefighter R.C. Fellows wins Box 15’s Central Ohio award

A Plain City-area firefighter has been recognized as one of the finest in Central Ohio.

Robert “R.C.” Fellows, a member of the Pleasant Valley Joint Fire District, has been chosen as the 2017 Box 15 — Larry Parlett Distinguished County Firefighter of the Year award winner.

Box 15 is an organization that provides rehabilitation services to fire departments in Central Ohio. The organization sponsors an annual award for the Columbus Firefighter of the Year, from the city’s fire department, and County Firefighter of the Year, from Central Ohio.

The nomination criteria are based on the candidate’s professional skills, demonstrated ability and dedication to the fire service. The nominee was also judged on their levels of courtesy, professionalism and dependability.

Fellows has been with the district since December 2011. He is the department’s training coordinator, as well as the point of contact for community outreach training (CPR, First Aid, demonstrations, etc.). He is also an active member of Ohio Task Force 1 (Ohio’s FEMA Search & Rescue Team).

“He goes above and beyond, not only for the residents of Pleasant Valley Joint Fire District, but also for the countless firefighters across the state of Ohio with which he has interacted through Ohio Task Force 1 and the training courses he has taught,” said Chief Mark Kidd.

Fellows lives in Galloway with his wife, Stephanie, and their two young daughters, Belle and Izzy.

Box 15’s primary role is to provide essential nutrients and liquids for the re-hydration of exhausted firefighters, as well as assisting their return to normal “core” body temperatures.

The organization responds automatically to all greater alarm fires within the City of Columbus, as well as most other area fire departments in Central Ohio. Box 15 is available for special duty assignments, hazardous materials runs, prolonged police situations, and other long-term incidents.

Other area recipients of the award include Chief Scott Skeldon of the Jerome Township Fire Department in 2004 and Chief William Houk of the Jefferson Township Fire Department in 2015.

