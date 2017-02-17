Jonathan Alder High School reaches honor roll status for AP program

Jonathan Alder Local School District has been named to the 7th Annual AP District Honor Roll by The College Board. Only 433 districts across the country earned this distinction.

“We are proud of our students and teachers for their hard work and willingness to engage in the rigorous expectations of the Advanced Placement Program,” stated high school Principal Mike Aurin in a release.

To be included on the AP Honor Roll, districts simultaneously had to increase access to Advanced Placement coursework and maintain or increase the percentage of students earning scores of 3 or higher on AP Exams (scored 1-5). AP Exam scores of 3 or higher may be used to earn college credits.

“We are excited to be able to increase the AP opportunities for our students while maintaining a high standard of excellence,” Aurin said.

Honor Roll Districts defy the expectation that expanding access automatically results in a decline in the percentage of exams earning scores of 3 or better. This year’s Honor Roll is based on Jonathan Alder’s AP Exam scores from 2014-2016.

http://plaincity-advocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_JAHonorroll.jpg Contributed photo