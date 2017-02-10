Tickets available for Memorial Health Women’s Event

MARYSVILLE — On St. Patrick’s Day, area women of all ages will gather at the eighth annual Memorial Health Women’s Event. There they will enjoy food and free perks, see an entertaining health forum, and laugh along with a nationally acclaimed female comedian.

The women will gather on Friday, March 17 at Bunsold Middle School in Marysville. The fun will begin at 5:30 p.m. with social time, heavy appetizers, and interactive booths — including free ring cleaning and photos.

The program at 7 p.m. starts with an entertaining health forum, followed by a performance by award-winning comedian, motivational speaker, actor, and author Lisa Mills. This Atlanta, Georgia redhead is known for her laser-sharp wit and “clean humor.” She has been featured nationally on network television and radio.

Advance purchase is required, as this is always a sell-out event. Tickets are $20 ($18 for women age 65 or older) and can be bought by calling the Memorial Health Marketing Department at 937-578-2316. Visa, MasterCard, cash, and checks are accepted. Groups who wish to sit together during the program should purchase at the same time, since seats are assigned at the time of sale.

Comedian Lisa Mills will perform at the Memorial Health Women's Event on March 17.