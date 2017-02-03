Prison for man who assaulted Plain City police officers

A Central Ohio man who assaulted two Plain City police officers, leaving one off duty for months due to his injuries, will spend the next three-and-a-half years behind bars.

Shawn Writesel, 41, of Canal Winchester, was sentenced in Madison County Common Pleas Court on Thursday. He previously pleaded guilty to attempted felonious assault, a third-degree felony, and assault, a fourth-degree felony.

In October, the officers responded to a residence on Gay Street in a response to a potential domestic situation. They found Writesel in the back yard, shouting threats at a woman. Police reports describe Writesel as “hostile” during the encounter.

The two officers attempted to arrest Writesel for disorderly conduct, but he resisted. After handcuffing him and wrangling him into the cruiser, Writesel continuously kicked one officer in the shoulder, stomach and waist and headbutted and bit the other officer.

After officers got Writesel into the cruiser, primarily by threatening to taser him, Writesel kicked the door of the vehicle, causing damage to the metal frame.

Officer Ryan Flowers, who sustained blows to the shoulder, has been off duty since the incident due to his injuries. Surgery on his shoulder was needed. He is expected to return to the force in April.

During the proceedings, Judge Eamon Costello noted Writesel’s extensive criminal history, dating back to 1995, and multiple previous charges of assaulting police officers.

Jennifer Hitt, Writesel’s attorney, said at the time of the offense, Writesel had lost his father, had fallen on hard times and was drinking extensively.

“He has little memory of his actions that night,” Hitt said.

Writesel confirmed, saying that he “regrets even drinking that night.”

In addition to his jail sentence, Writesel is ordered to pay about $400 in restitution to Flowers for his medical co-pays he has had to pay.

By Erin Thompson ethompson@civitasmedia.com

Reach Erin Thompson at 740-852-1616, ext. 1615.

