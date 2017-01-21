Candle sparks home fire in Monroe Township

The top floor of a house in Resaca was severely damaged after a fire broke out early Wednesday morning.

Central Township Joint Fire District was called in at 2:01 a.m. The home’s second floor was engulfed in flames.

The three occupants evacuated safely with no injuries. They told the fire crews on the scene that someone had knocked over a lit candle in one of the bedrooms, igniting something on the floor, according fire chief Brian Bennington.

The fire was put out at approximately 3:33 a.m.

London Fire Department sent in a crew to help battle the fire in the unincorporated community, while Jefferson Township Fire Department sent in an extra water tanker. A myriad of crews from Clark, Union and Franklin counties also sent extra tankers as the area has no fire hydrants.

“We were able to hit the source of the fire good, so we ended up not needing most of the extra water,” said Bennington. “But it’s always best to have so many on the scene as we couldn’t easily get water out there. It’s always better to have too much and not need it than run out.”

As the area was heavily damaged by the flames, the exact cause and what caught fire is unknown, but investigators said signs appeared to confirm the occupant’s story.

Bennington also noted the house had no working fire detectors.

A number of cars sit parked in front of the Resaca Street home in Monroe Township where firefighters responded to a structure fire early Wednesday. The family said the fire was caused by a candle that was knocked over, according to authorities. http://plaincity-advocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_DSCN4268.jpg A number of cars sit parked in front of the Resaca Street home in Monroe Township where firefighters responded to a structure fire early Wednesday. The family said the fire was caused by a candle that was knocked over, according to authorities. Maximilian Kwiatkowski | The Advocate A ladder leads up to the charred remains of the second floor of the Resaca residence. http://plaincity-advocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_fireRecada.jpg A ladder leads up to the charred remains of the second floor of the Resaca residence. Maximilian Kwiatkowski | The Advocate

By Maximilian Kwiatkowski Mkwiatkowski@civitasmedia.com

Maximilian Kwiatkowski can be reached at 740-852-1616, ext. 1617 or on Twitter @MSFKwiat.

