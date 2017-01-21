Guilty plea in Plain City PD assault case

The man who assaulted two Plain City police officers, causing one to have surgery and take months off work, accepted a plea deal on Thursday.

Shawn Writesel, 41, of Canal Winchester, pleaded guilty to attempted felonious assault, a third-degree felony, and assault, a fourth-degree felony, in Madison County Common Pleas Court.

For his guilty pleas, prosecutors dropped one charge of felonious assault, a first-degree, and two charges of simple assault, both fourth-degree felonies.

Writesel will appear in court again Feb. 2 for sentencing. He faces up to four-and-a-half years behind bars and a fine up to $12,500.

In October, the officers responded to a potential domestic situation around midnight, according to police documents.

They arrived to find Writesel verbally harassing a female. When they approached him, he grew hostile and announced he was part of “maritime law” and not under their jurisdiction.

As the officers attempted to get Writesel into the cruiser, he attempted to kick, bite and head-butt his way out of the situation, according to police statements.

One officer, Ryan Flowers, has been off the service since then due to his injuries. Flowers had shoulder surgery in late December and won’t be back on duty until at least April, according to the Plain City Police Department.

Assistant prosecutor Nick Adkins told the judge the two officers involved were in agreement with the plea deal offered to Writesel.

Writesel is currently in custody at Tri-County Regional Jail. His bond is set at $25,000.

