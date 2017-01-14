Potential jury trial for police assault case

An area man charged with assaulting two Plain City police officers may be taking the case to trial.

Shawn Writesel, 41, of Canal Winchester, appeared in Madison County Common Pleas Court for his formal pretrial hearing on Thursday.

Writesel is charged with two counts felonious assault, a first- and second-degree felony, and three counts assault, fourth-degree felonies.

Around midnight on Oct. 18, Writesel allegedly kicked, bit and head-butted two Plain City police officers as they attempted to arrest him, according to police statements.

One officer, Ryan Flowers, has been off the service since then due to his injuries. Flowers had shoulder surgery in late December and won’t be back on duty until at least April, according to the Plain City Police Department.

At the time of the Thursday’s hearing, no plea deal had been made in Writesel’s case. Traditionally, the formal pretrial hearing is the last day to enter into a plea deal.

However, Costello has given the defendant five more days to take a deal.

Assistant county prosecutor Nick Adkins declined to give the details of what the state is offering Writesel.

Instead, Thursday’s court proceedings focused on Writesel’s request for access to a law library.

Judge Eamon Costello advised Writesel that he would be allowed to use the resources at the courthouse for the day at the discretion of the sheriff’s department, who are tasked with keeping an eye on him.

Costello urged Writesel to rely on his court-appointed defense attorney Jennifer Hitt for legal advice. Ignoring Hitt’s professional guidance would be at Writesel’s “own peril,” he added.

Writesel’s jury trial will begin Jan. 24 should a plea not be made. He is currently in custody at Tri-County Regional Jail with a bond set at $50,000.

Also in court Thursday, Terry Amodio, 41, of Diamond, Ohio was scheduled for a formal pretrial hearing. However, the charge of fourth-degree felonious theft was dropped before the hearing took place.

Amodio, a contractor, was hired to complete work on at a Choctaw Lake residence in 2009. The checks were cashed, but the work was never completed.

Rather than going forward in court, Amodio cut a check to the victim for the amount he was paid: $18,250. Prosecutors then dropped the charges.

http://plaincity-advocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_MUGSHOTS_34287359.jpg

By Erin Thompson ethompson@civitasmedia.com

Reach Erin Thompson at 740-852-1616, ext. 1615.

Reach Erin Thompson at 740-852-1616, ext. 1615.