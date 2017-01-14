Plain City wants changes to intersection before new subdivision increases traffic

Plans for a new subdivision are moving ahead in Plain City, but village officials are concerned about the impact on what they consider an already dangerous intersection.

Darby Fields, a project of M/I Homes, will include lots for 236 single-family homes. The development will be located at Plain City-Georgesville and Converse-Huff roads.

Zoning changes have been approved by the village’s planning commission. Legislation was brought to full council Monday night. M/I Homes representatives attended the meeting, during which officials expressed safety concerns over the increased traffic.

The developer’s traffic study determined left turn lanes would not be required at the subdivision’s two entrances. One entrance is located at Plain City-Georgesville Road and the other is at Converse-Huff Road. The study also determined the intersection of the roads will not require a light.

The village asked Madison County Engineer Bryan Dhume for an opinion on the matter. In a letter sent immediately before Monday’s meeting, Dhume said while he agrees left turn lanes are not warranted for the subdivision’s entrances, additional traffic at the main intersection is of concern.

He recommended the village ask the developmenrs to further analyze the need for left turn lanes or other improvements at the intersection of Plain City-Georgesville Road and Converse-Huff Road.

Dhume noted there have been five crashes at the intersection in the past three years, all of which were caused by a driver failing to yield.

Council member John Rucker said he would refuse to approve the necessary zoning changes until the developer agreed to make changes to the intersection.

Paul-Michael La Fayette said law doesn’t allow a village to vote down such legislation “just because you want an intersection improvement.”

Developer representative Doug Tailford said the company wants to be partners with the village and suggested the cost could be split between the entities. He promised to take Dhume’s letter back to his engineers.

The development, the first in the area since 2002, will be constructed in six phases across 117 acres. About 51 percent of the project is open space.

Homes in the subdivision will be priced in the $250,000 to $300,000 range. Currently, there are six models owners will be able to choose among, ranging in square feet from 1,440 to 2,507. The homes are three and four bedrooms with two-car garages.

The subdivision will be located south of Plain City Elementary.

In other business from Monday’s meeting:

• Council agreed to look into enacting a noise ordinance after hearing a complaint from a Washington Avenue resident who said he can hear his neighbor blasting music from blocks away.

The police department has responded to the property several times, but has no leverage to charge the man, according to Chief Dale McKee, who said it’s time for a noise ordinance.

The only noise ordinance the village currently has in place is banning jake braking.

“I always thought it was unfair to cite a semi for jake braking, but not a neighbor for being too loud,” said McKee.

• Council unanimously elected John Rucker to serve as its president pro-tem.

Committee member assignments for 2017 will remain much like those in 2016. Exceptions are that Colleen Davis will replace Leslie Perkins on the personnel and finance committee, and Perkins will replace James Moore on the fire committee.

An illustration depicts the new Darby Fields subdivision planned south of Plain City. The development includes lots for more than 200 homes. http://plaincity-advocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_fdarbyfields.jpg An illustration depicts the new Darby Fields subdivision planned south of Plain City. The development includes lots for more than 200 homes. Contributed photo Cars buzz through the busy intersection of Plain City-Georgesville and Converse-Huff roads in Plain City. Zoning changes for a new subdivision at the intersection are pending, but officials have concerns about safety with the increased traffic. http://plaincity-advocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Intersection2cars.jpg Cars buzz through the busy intersection of Plain City-Georgesville and Converse-Huff roads in Plain City. Zoning changes for a new subdivision at the intersection are pending, but officials have concerns about safety with the increased traffic. Erin Thompson | The Advocate Cars buzz through the busy intersection of Plain City-Georgesville and Converse-Huff roads in Plain City. Zoning changes for a new subdivision at the intersection are pending, but officials have concerns about safety with the increased traffic. http://plaincity-advocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Intersectionrightside.jpg Cars buzz through the busy intersection of Plain City-Georgesville and Converse-Huff roads in Plain City. Zoning changes for a new subdivision at the intersection are pending, but officials have concerns about safety with the increased traffic. Erin Thompson | The Advocate

By Andrea Chaffin achaffin@civitasmedia.com

Andrea Chaffin can be reached at 740-852-1616, ext. 1619 or via Twitter @AndeeWrites.

