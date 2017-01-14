Local farmer serving on Trump ag committee to speak at Extension meeting

Just hours before Donald Trump is inaugurated into office as U.S. President, Ohio farmers have an opportunity to talk about the new administration’s Agricultural Advisory Committee with a local member of the committee.

Plain City farmer Fred Yoder is the guest speaker for OSU Extension’s Jan. 20 breakfast meeting at the Red Brick Tavern in London. A hot breakfast will be served at 8 a.m., followed by a discussion with Yoder about agriculture policy and his role on Trump’s committee.

The meeting is free and open to the public, but space is limited and pre-registration is required by Jan. 16. To register, contact the Madison County Extension Office at 740-852-0975 or griffith.483@osu.edu.

This meeting is the first in a series of a monthly ag breakfasts hosted by OSU Extension and sponsored by the Madison County Farm Bureau. Topics include Enlist/Extend Soybean Technology Update with Mark Loux (Feb. 24), What’s New in Precision Ag with John Fulton (March 17), and Roadway Safety with Wayne Delligner (April 9).

Each meeting will include free breakfast at the Red Brick Tavern, , 1700 Cumberland St., London, beginning at 8 a.m. Pre-registration by contacting the Madison County Extension Office is required to attend each meeting.

Yoder http://plaincity-advocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Yoder-Fredcol.jpg Yoder