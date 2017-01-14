Christmas project doesn’t end in January

Dear Editor:

I am writing to thank and celebrate Plain City area residents for spreading joy to children around the world this Christmas season. The generosity of Plain City area volunteers, families and groups paved the way for us to meet our goal of collecting 45,792 shoebox gifts for the Samaritan’s Purse Project Operation Christmas Child — the world’s largest Christmas project of its kind.

The gift-filled shoeboxes are tangible expressions of God’s love for children around the world suffering from poverty, natural disaster, war, disease, and famine. These children, many of whom have never received a gift before, learn they are loved and not forgotten. Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 135 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 150 countries and territories.

It’s not too late for people to make a difference. Though the Plain City area drop-off locations are closed until November 2017, filled shoeboxes are collected year-round at the Samaritan’s Purse headquarters in Boone, North Carolina. Additionally, anyone can conveniently pack a personalized Operation Christmas Child shoebox gift at samaritanspurse.org/occ. Information about year-round volunteer opportunities can also be found on the website or by calling 937-374-0761.

Thank you again to everyone who participated in this project and for those who do so year after year. These simple gifts, packed with love, send a message of hope, and continue to transform the lives of children worldwide.

Todd Lotz

Media Relations Specialist

Operation Christmas Child

Westerville