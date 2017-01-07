16th century faire coming to Plain City

Plain City will be taking a step into the past this fall.

The first Reformation Renaissance Faire will take place at Pastime Park during three consecutive weekends from Sept. 23 through Oct. 8.

St. John’s Lutheran Church in Marysville is planning and coordinating the event to celebrate the 500th anniversary of the Protestant Reformation.

“It’s going to be 1517 in the park,” said Kim Zacharias, a lead volunteer and member of St. John’s.

Musicians, merchants, tradesmen, troubadours and jousting are just some of the many planned attractions, according to Zacharias.

“It’s turning into a huge venture, even bigger than we thought,” said Zacharias.

While the event will have religious undertones that are true to the time period, it will be enjoyable for those of all faiths and walks of life, according to Zacharias.

The church will be renting roughly one-third of the 44-acre park for $373 a day, according to Plain City Parks and Recreation Director Linda Granger.

There are about 41 campsites available at the park, more than 80 if you include the primitive sites. Granger anticipates being completely booked.

“This (event) will help local restaurants, gas stations, stores… everyone will benefit,” Granger said.

The village was selected due to its proximity to Columbus and the freeway, as well as the size and beauty of the park, according to Zacharias.

If the event goes well, the church plans on bringing it back for years to come, each time to Pastime Park.

“I can see this becoming another event the community will be very happy to have here, similar to Steam Threshers,” said Granger.

Zacharias invites anyone interested in volunteering their talents or any schools that wish to involve their students to get in contact by e-mailing kzacharias@columbus.rr.com.

To get more information on the park or reserve a campsite ahead of time, head to www.plain-city.com and click on the “campground” tab.

Erin Thompson ethompson@civitasmedia.com

Reach Erin Thompson at 740-852-1616, ext. 1615.

