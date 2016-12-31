County officials take oath of office

Newly elected and reelected county officeholders raised their right hands to be sworn in Thursday in Madison County Common Pleas Court.

Probate Judge Chris Brown and Common Pleas Judge Eamon Costello administered the oath of office to seven county officials. Six of the officials are incumbents being reelected to their offices.

David Hunter is the only new electee from the county’s Nov. 8 vote, replacing outgoing Commissioner Paul Gross, who he defeated in the Republican primary.

Although his first day in office is technically Jan. 2, the real work will begin Jan. 3, when Hunter will attend his first commissioner’s meeting. The term is four years.

“This is one of our most favorite days of the year as judges,” Brown laughed before he and Judge Eamon Costello called up the officials one by one.

Most were joined by their family members.

In addition to Hunter, others sworn in on Thursday include: Mark Forrest, county commissioner; Steve Pronai, county prosecutor, Renae Zabloudil, clerk of court; Jim Sabin, county sheriff; Bryan Dhume, engineer; and Chuck Reed, county recorder.

Judges Chris Brown and Eamon Costello pose with elected officials from across the county after administering their oaths of office. From left to right: Brian Dhume, engineer; Donna Landis, treasurer; Chuck Todd; Brown; Costello; Jim Sabin, sheriff; Mark Forrest, commissioner; Renae Zabloudil, clerk of courts; David Hunter, commissioner; and Steve Pronai, prosecutor. http://plaincity-advocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_GroupPhoto.jpg Judges Chris Brown and Eamon Costello pose with elected officials from across the county after administering their oaths of office. From left to right: Brian Dhume, engineer; Donna Landis, treasurer; Chuck Todd; Brown; Costello; Jim Sabin, sheriff; Mark Forrest, commissioner; Renae Zabloudil, clerk of courts; David Hunter, commissioner; and Steve Pronai, prosecutor. Erin Thompson | The Advocate Newest county commissioner David Hunter took the oath of office at the Madison County Courthouse on Thursday. http://plaincity-advocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Hunter.jpg Newest county commissioner David Hunter took the oath of office at the Madison County Courthouse on Thursday. Erin Thompson | The Advocate

By Erin Thompson ethompson@civitasmedia.com

