Bids opened for prison farm land

Fourteen landowners and interested farmers were on hand Friday, Dec. 9 as state officials opened bids for agricultural land up for lease at Madison County’s two prisons.

The state announced in late November it would temporarily forgo a planned sale of farmland at London and Madison Correctional Institutions. Instead, the Ohio Department of Administrative Services offered to lease 1,296 acres for the 2017 crop year, with options available for 2018 and 2019.

Maurice Madry, commercial real estate specialist at ODAS, began opening sealed bids on four parcels at 2:09 p.m. Friday.

Top bid on Parcel A, 368 acres (326 tillable) located north of Old Springfield Road, was $280 per acre. It was submitted by Aaron Minor. Kyle Smith was low bidder at $139 per acre.

John Long was highest bidder on Parcel B, 454 acres (415 tillable) located south of Old Springfield Road, at $305 per acre. Smith was again low bidder at $166.

Minor again bid highest on Parcel C, 325 acres (291 tillable) located south of Old Springfield Road and adjacent to the OPOTA firing range, at $283 per acre. Smith was low bidder at $140 per acre.

Parcel D with 149 acres (141 tillable), located west of state Route 38, drew the highest bid of the day. Long bid $326 per acre. Low bidder was Smith at $189 per acre.

Madry stressed that leases will not necessarily go to the highest bidders. He said officials at both ODAS and the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction will review all applications.

“Both agencies have the freedom to accept or reject bids,” he said.

Leases will be awarded in early January.

Prior to bid openings, Madry provided written answers to questions posed by attendees at Dec. 6 tours of the parcels.

One key question involved the availability of Farm Service Agency maps of prison land. No maps exist because the land was never enrolled in FSA for security reasons. Neither base acreage nor crops were ever reported to the FSA.

ODRC will coordinate access to the leased land and there may be restrictions. The OPOTA firing range schedule may affect access.

Private tours of the parcels will be available to winning bidders prior to April 1 when leases commence.

LoCI’s dairy operation, that recently underwent an $8.9 million renovation, is not up for lease. A firing range, located off U.S. Route 42 and used by students of the Ohio Peace Officers Training Academy, is also off limits to lease holders, Madry said.

Other barns and outbuildings are included in the offerings as “non-tillable” land, although many appeared to be vacant and in disrepair.

Gary Mohr, director of the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction, announced in April his agency would phase out farming at 10 prisons around the state by the end of the year. Those operations cover a total of about 12,500 acres.

Mohr said the farms no longer prepare inmates for post-release employment and are an avenue for smuggling tobacco, drugs and other contraband into the institutions. He promised sales would not lead to staff layoffs.

In May and June, the state sold 1,398 head of dairy cattle from the prisons (including LoCI) for $1.56 million. About $1.3 million of that was earmarked for new job training programs with the remaining going to ODAS for help with the sales.

Ironically, the state had just spent $8.9 million to upgrade the milking parlor and construct two new barns at LoCI.

In August, thousands of pieces of farm equipment went on the block at LoCI and earned about $700,000. Hay bales were sold separately via an online auction.

The Ohio Civil Service Employees Association, which represents prison workers, has consistently opposed efforts to halt farming operations within the system.

Demonstrators protest the closure of prison farms in May outside London Correctional Institution as the prison’s dairy cows began to be auctioned off. http://plaincity-advocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Signcol.jpg Demonstrators protest the closure of prison farms in May outside London Correctional Institution as the prison’s dairy cows began to be auctioned off. File photo

Leases to be awarded in January for land surrounding LoCI, MaCI

By Jane Beathard For The Advocate

Parcel A, bid per acre Kasey Bamberger — $212.70 Carl Atley — $240.00 Keavin Hill — $150.00 Neil Pitstick — $257.00 G. Richard Flax — $176.00 Sean Meade — $216.00 L.A. Farms — $234.00 Ross C. Meeker — $180.00 Aaron Minor — $280.00 Kyle Smith — $139.00 John Long — $266.00 Marc Palmer — $247.38 Andrew Armstrong — $208.92

Jane Beathard is a contributing writer for The Advocate.

Jane Beathard is a contributing writer for The Advocate.