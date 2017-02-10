Garden club gets help decorating town hall

The Richwood Garden Club decorated the Richwood town office with the help of two exchange students.

Leonardo Bez from Italy and “Ian” Tzu-Sun Huang from Taiwan have been living with Linda Forrider.

The February meeting of the Richwood Garden Club was held at the village administration building on North Franklin Street in Richwood on Tuesday, Feb. 7. We separated house plants and repotted them for the upcoming plant sale Mother’s Day weekend in Richwood.

Linda Forrider was the hostess.

Program books were distributed at the meeting.

Marilyn Coleman submitted this report.

Inside of the village administration building on North Franklin Street in Richwood are from left: Judy Nickel, Ruth Goedecke, “Ian” Tzu-Sun Huang from Taiwan, Leonardo Bez from Italy, Linda Forrider and Marilyn Coleman. http://plaincity-advocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Richwoodgardeninsidepiccol.jpg Inside of the village administration building on North Franklin Street in Richwood are from left: Judy Nickel, Ruth Goedecke, “Ian” Tzu-Sun Huang from Taiwan, Leonardo Bez from Italy, Linda Forrider and Marilyn Coleman. Contributed photo Outside of the village administration building on North Franklin Street in Richwood are front row from left: Judy Nickel and Ruth Goedecke; back row: Linda Forrider, “Ian” Tzu-Sun Huang from Taiwan, Marilyn Coleman and Leonardo Bez from Italy. http://plaincity-advocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Richwoodgardenoutsidepiccol.jpg Outside of the village administration building on North Franklin Street in Richwood are front row from left: Judy Nickel and Ruth Goedecke; back row: Linda Forrider, “Ian” Tzu-Sun Huang from Taiwan, Marilyn Coleman and Leonardo Bez from Italy. Contributed photo