Plain City Public Library events

The Plain City Public Library offers the following programs:

• Every child who visits the library on Saturday, Feb. 4 will have the chance to win a basket of books and Valentine’s Day-themed items courtesy of the library and the Friends of the Plain City Public Library.

• LEGO Building Club will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4. Build and create with each month. For ages 12 and under. No registration is required.

• Puppet Show: “The Knight Who Slept All Day” will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4. Wump Mucket Puppets presents “The Knight Who Slept All Day” and other skits, songs and silliness for all ages. Their kid-pleasing performance is presented as a rollicking variety show, with their puppet stars singing catchy tunes, telling silly jokes and riddles, and performing captivating skits. Bring the whole family to join in the fun.

• Bring the whole family to an interactive Valentine’s Day-themed Storytime at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7. Hugs and Kisses Family Storytime will feature stories, rhymes, songs, dancing, and parachute play. This is a one-time session. No registration is required.

• At Cooking Club everyone shares recipes, experiences, and a little bit of food, too. Join the library at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21 as they discuss recipes with an international flair. The Cooking Club meets in the library the third Tuesday of every month. All are welcome and no registration is required.

• Families are invited to join the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program at the Plain City Public Library. The 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program is a nationwide challenge that encourages parents and caregivers to regularly read aloud to their children. By reading just one book a night, families can reach the 1,000-book goal in three years and provide their children essential early literacy skills. The 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program is free and available to all families with children between the ages of birth and five years. Registration is open.

• Stay up-to-date with library news and events by following the library online. The library’s Facebook (facebook.com/PlainCityPublicLibrary) and Pinterest (pinterest.com/plaincitylib) pages are updated weekly with photos, news, events and program information. Thousands of movies, television shows, music albums, eBooks, audiobooks and Comics, are all available for mobile and online access through a new partnership with Hoopla Digital. Card holders can download the free Hoopla Digital mobile app on their Android or IOS device or visit hoopladigital.com.

For more information or to register for any programs call the library at 614-873-4912, ext. 121 or go online at www.plaincitylib.org.

The library is located at 305 W. Main St., Plain City. They are open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. They are closed on Sunday.