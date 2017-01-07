Birth announcement

Christopher B. Miller and Emily Chadwick, of West Jefferson, announce the birth of a son, Gage Allen Miller, born Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016, at Madison Health in London.

He weighed 6 pounds 11 ounces. He has a brother, Hunter Lewis, 5.

Maternal grandparents are Dina Caldwell of London and Charles Lewis of Branchland, West Virginia.

Paternal grandparents are David Miller of Plain City and Cathy Thompson.

Maternal great-grandparents are Jack and Janice Lucas of Harts, West Virginia.

Paternal great-grandparents are Jeffrey Wright and Cheryl Dixon, both of London.