Courthouse repairs progress
County officials take oath of office
Stories of the Year
A Christmas Miracle: Family reunited with lost photo album after 30 years
Bids opened for prison farm land
NEWS
Marysville man killed in crash
A Marysville man killed in a vehicle accident outside of Plain City Tuesday afternoon.The crash took place in the 8000 block of State Route 736 at abo...
Union County chamber hires new director
Growth in local business and tourism prompted the Union County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors to appoint separate directors to lead the Union ...
Canaan shines in smoothie video
The video promotes breakfast “smoothies;” and the stars are Canaan Middle School students.The American Dairy Association Mideast recently ...
December 14th, 2016 updated: December 17th, 2016. |
Finalists selected in Tolles contest
Tolles Career & Technical Center has announced the top eight finalists for its annual Senior Interview Contest. The Senior Interview Contest is a ...
Be where God puts you and be blessed
Tuesday night of this week, Beth and I attended the Metro Columbus Associational Pastors and Wives Christmas Dinner at Der Dutchman restaurant in Plai...
December 10th, 2016 updated: December 10th, 2016. |
Canaan 4-H looking for donations
Canaan Pathfinders 4-H Club is currently creating gift bags for a local nursing home facility. These gift bags will be delivered on Christmas Eve, Dec...
SPORTS
Holiday tourney action
The high school sports season has hit the holiday break, but that doesn’t mean many of the Madison County sports teams will be getting down time...
December 24th, 2016 updated: December 24th, 2016. |
Area wrestlers have big weekend
Things couldn’t have gone better for the London High School wrestling team Dec. 10 as the Red Raiders easily won their Harry Steele Classic.The ...
December 17th, 2016 updated: December 17th, 2016. |
Lady ′Riders down Plains
It was a cold, snowy December night and the number of fans in the stands at Madison-Plains High School for a contest between the host Golden Eagles an...
Lady Pioneers win title
The Jonathan Alder girls bowling team added another trophy to the team’s trophy case following a championship victory by the Alder Red team at t...
December 17th, 2016 updated: December 17th, 2016. |
Roughriders crush Indians, 71-40
MECHANICSBURG — Mechanicsburg was able to hang with West Jefferson for a quarter Tuesday night, but the visitors used a big second period to pul...
December 17th, 2016 updated: December 17th, 2016. |
MULTIMEDIA
LIFE
Birth announcement
Chandler Stone and Logan Thomas, of London, announce the birth of a son, Jaxson Scott Stone, born Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016, at Madison Health in Londo...
September 17th, 2016 updated: September 17th, 2016. |
Genealogical society hears lineage presentation
The Union County Chapter of the Ohio Genealogical Society held its meeting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20 at the Marysville Public Library in Meeting...
50th wedding anniversary to be celebrated
Doug and Connie Weakley will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, at the New California Presbyterian Church, ...
August 27th, 2016 updated: August 27th, 2016. |
Master Gardeners to host plant sale
The 2016 Union County Master Gardener Plant Sale will be held at the Armory Building at the Union County Fairgrounds, 845 N. Main St., Marysville, fro...
Garden club to plant daylillies
The Richwood Garden Club June meeting was held at the home of Tenah McMahan in Somersville.Beverly Ridge gave the program on arranging silk flowers. T...
OPINION
Chicago Tribune: Amazon and the twilight of the grocery line
Americans spend — waste — a year or two of their lives waiting in line, wishing it would move faster, staring daggers at any potential int...
Christmas through the years
At the age of 6, he woke up Christmas morning before the sun was up. Had Santa Claus come yet? As quietly as he could, he crawled out of bed and walke...
Ring in healthy year with pork, sauerkraut
I want to serve our traditional pork and sauerkraut on New Year’s Day, but my teenage daughter is discouraging me, saying she wants to start the...
December 24th, 2016 updated: December 24th, 2016. |
Gloria eats a straw hat
Depending on when your newspaper is running this column, I know everyone is either scurrying around in last minute preparations for Christmas or relax...
December 24th, 2016 updated: December 24th, 2016. |
Down to homemade or handmade
It’s Christmas Eve. You’re almost out of time. Quick what can you make or buy at the last minute for Cousin Sadie or Uncle Bob? What about...
December 24th, 2016 updated: December 24th, 2016. |
BUSINESS
Pharmacists honored for 50 years service
Two Plain City pharmacists were recently recognized for their combined 100 years of service to the practice of pharmacy.Registered Pharmacists Robert ...
Dickman Supply breaks ground on new Marysville facility
Dickman Supply, one of Midwest Ohio’s leading suppliers of industrial and electrical products, broke ground on Tuesday, Dec. 8 on a new facility...
Dispelling myths about colds: Keeping your child healthy
A typical child will catch five to eight colds this year — possibly more, if family or friends are around sharing their germs. While you canR...
Darren Clark joins Keller Williams real estate team in Plain City
The Barbara George team of Keller Williams Consultants Realty in Plain City has welcomed a new real estate sales professional.Darren Clark, who was bo...
Reasons to get pneumonia vaccine
Many patients have asked me if they need to get a pneumonia shot. There are many reasons why I encourage my patients to get this important vaccine. Th...
September 3rd, 2015 updated: September 4th, 2015. |
Memorial Health CFO honored by Business First
MARYSVILLE — Memorial Health Chief Financial Officer Jeff Ehlers has received a C-Suite Award from Columbus Business First, and will be honored ...